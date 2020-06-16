Tony Kakkar Bids Farewell To Sushant Singh Rajput, Neha Kakkar Reacts

Tony Kakkar recently shared a heartfelt video to pay his last tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. The singer went on to narrate a heart-touching poem for Sushant. He spoke about how something was bothering him.

Tony Kakkar also went on to speak about the endured pain and the shattered dreams of Sushant Singh Rajput. The singer also wrote an emotional message for Sushant. He wrote, “Depression is the worst illness. Speak your heart out. Don’t hesitate pls ever ðŸ™Rest in peace real life HERO @sushantsinghrajput. You will be missed ðŸ¥ºðŸ™” Tony Kakkar shared the video with a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput and the graphic 1986-2020. Neha Kakkar also reacted on the video. She wrote, "Oh god... ðŸ˜”♥ï¸"

Neha Kakkar also mourned the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The singer shared a picture of him smiling with a baby. She wrote, "I wish LIFE had an UNDO like Computers......... ðŸ˜”ðŸ˜” RIP ðŸ™ðŸ¼ Sushant Singh Rajput ðŸ’”â€¬ We’re all going to miss you so bad....." Check out the post.

The actor passed away at 34 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide and was found by his housemaid. However, the cops did not recover any suicide note from his place.

An official statement was released by the team of Sushant Singh Rajput

''It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.''

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain.

The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

