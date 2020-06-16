Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Pavitra Rishtra' Co-star Pankaj Vishnu Talks About Their Bond

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise has saddened and baffled many. The 34-year-old star was reportedly found hanging from the ceiling at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. He first got fame with his performance on television show Pavitra Rishta. Recently the late star’s co-actor from the show, Pankaj Vishnu, spoke about the shocking news.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Preity Zinta & Amaal Mallik Pay Tribute To Late Actor

Pankaj Vishnu talks about Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise

In an interview with a daily, Pankaj Vishnu said that he and Sushant Singh Rajput were close during the filming of Pavitra Rishta. He is also an engineer and both of them came from the same college, Imperial College of Engineering. The actor mentioned that they bonded really well due to that. In the show, Sushant was the hero and Pankaj was the villain but they were really good friends off-screen. He recalled that the two-shot for many scenes together. He said they have had some great moments, which he will cherish forever.

Praising the late actor, Pankaj Vishnu said that Sushant Singh Rajput was an extremely hardworking person. He recalled that while doing Pavitra Rishta, Sushant had participated in Jhalak Dikhlaja and for the longest time he did not sleep properly. Because he used to complete his 12 hours shift, go for rehearsals, reach home late night and then again at six in the morning, he used to go for his martial art classes and come back to the show’s sets. He had worked really hard to make it big, Pankaj noted.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: John Abraham And Sunny Leone Mourn The Loss

Talking about the Kai Poi Che actor as a person, Pankaj Vishnu stated that Sushant Singh Rajput was an "introvert and was choosy" about making friends. But he used to like parties, so there have been a lot of times when they “partied hard” in his Lokhandwala apartment. The two also did a few pool parties. He called Sushant a "great guy to be around". Pankaj revealed that Sushant not only dreamt of making it big in Bollywood but he also had a long wishlist which they used to discuss.

Pankaj Vishnu added that Sushant Singh Rajput dreamt of the big screen, he wanted to work with big and talented directors. He wanted to go to NASA, wanted to adopt child education, he wanted to run in an Iron Man competition in the US, and was also preparing for that. He wanted to visit his hometown. Pankaj said that one interesting thing the PK actor wanted to do was to learn to write from his left hand and bowl from his left hand. He always wanted to do things out of the box. He had a “craze of being different”. Pankaj mentioned that at the same time, Sushant wanted to contribute to society. He even donated ₹1.25 crore for floods.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: 'Pavitra Rishta' Actor Parag Tyagi Reacts To Co-star' Demise

When asked if stardom ever got into Sushant Singh Rajput’s head, Pankaj Vishnu replied never. He added that the late actor was a humble person, like the way he was before and probably that is why the whole Pavitra Rishta team used to feel proud seeing his success in Bollywood. He said that Sushant was a well-read person. Even when he used to shoot for the show, he had a separate room and whenever someone entered that space, they could just see books all around. Pankaj mentioned that he also used to watch films and documentaries a lot. Sushant was always interested in astronomy. The only shopping he enjoyed was of books. He had a few favourite book shops in Malad and one in Andheri, Vishnu revealed.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Dead: 'Pavitra Rishta' Co-star Surbhi Jyoti & Other TV Actors Mourn Loss

Pankaj Vishnu revealed that for the last one and half years he was not in touch with Sushant Singh Rajput as they both got busy with their lives and the latter was engaged in many films. He said that their last meeting was extremely memorable. He remembered that around two years ago, Pankaj was passing through Lokhandwala backroad and Sushant was in his car. When he saw his Pavitra Rishta co-star, he waved to him and stopped his car in the middle of the road and came to hug Pankaj. People passing by started honking and then he realised the car was not properly parked. So, he parked the car and they had “some fun” conversation. Meanwhile, Sushant’s fans gathered and started asking for a selfie and he did not disappoint them. Pankaj noted that he was really very happy that day. He never knew it would be their last meeting.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.