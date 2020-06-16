Never Having Met Doesn't Spare Kriti Kulhari Heartbreak From Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has shocked the film industry, including his fans and admirers. The actor was known for his effortless acting and his versatile roles. The actor was also just 34 years old and he had an upcoming film, titled Dil Bechara. As the actor's death comes as a big wake-up call for everyone in the industry and to his admirers; many celebrities have taken to their social media handles to extend condolences.

One of the actors who has shared a remarkable post for the late actor is Kirti Kulhari. Kirti Kulhari recently shared an emotional post for Sushant Singh Rajput on her Instagram handle. The actor uploaded a bright picture of Sushant Singh Rajput and wrote a big caption.

This saddens me a lot, pens Kirti

Kirti Kulhari wrote that she was very sad due to the whole incident and was going through many emotions at the same time. She mentioned that she had never met the actor but had a few interactions with him on social media. She wrote how bad she feels, not only for the late actor but for the many people who suffer through mental afflictions and decide do something like that. Kirti said that the pain might end but you'll have to start all over again in the same process.

The actor also mentioned how sometimes people pretend to be fine but really aren't. No amount of money, success, fame and power can help them get rid of their pain. It takes courage to live's one life, the actor mentioned. Kirti also said that listening to people is very important and also that people with such problems must not shy away from speaking up and sharing their thoughts.

Finally, the actor wrote -' May Sushant's soul find the peace it's looking for and may his near and dear ones find the strength to deal with this loss...' and asked her fans to take care of themselves. The Mumbai Police is probing the death of Sushant Singh Rajput; his team has till this point only issued the following statement:

It pains us to share that Sushant singh Rajput is no longer with us.

We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far.

We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites were held in Mumbai on Monday.

Promo Pic Courtesy: Kirti Kulhari's Instagram

