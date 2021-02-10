Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin Niraj Kumar Singh takes oath as minister in Bihar Cabinet

Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Member of Legislative Assembly, Niraj Kumar Singh was among the politicians who were inducted into the Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday. The four-time MLA has been entrusted the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The leader expressed his gratitude to the higher-ups of his party as he took oath at the Raj Bhavan in Patna.

Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin now Bihar Minister

Niraj Kumar Singh posted pictures and videos from his oath-taking ceremony. He also thanked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda and Bihar BJP Bhupender Yadav for the responsibility.

Niraj Kumar Singh has been the MLA from the Chhatapur constituency since 2010. After representing the Janata Dal (United) till 2015, he had joined the BJP.

In his Instagram post, he wrote, "I will discharge my duties with full devotion and repay trust reposed in me." He shared his delight on being welcomed with 'dhol' music and the citizens of his constituency Chhatapur."

17 more ministers were inducted into the Bihar cabinet after the government was formed with 13 ministers in November last year. The new entrants included 9 from BJP and 8 from JD(U).

Apart from Neeraj Kumar Singh, the other Ministers were Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, Nitin Nabin, Pramod Kumar, , Samrat Choudhary, Janak Ram, Alok Ranjan Jha, Subhash Singh and Narayan Prasad w appointed from the BJP quota.

The Ministers from JD(U) included Sanjay Jha, Shravan Kumar, Leshi Singh, Jayant Raj, Jama Khan, Sumit Singh, Sunil Kumar and Madan Sahni.

