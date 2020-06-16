'Sleep My Brother': Farhan Akhtar Mourns Loss Of Sushant Singh Rajput, Pens Down A Verse

Farhan Akhtar wrote a few rhyming verses for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has sent shockwaves across the film industry. The actor died by suicide on Sunday, June 14, 2020. His cremation ceremony was held on June 15, 2020, in the presence of his family and a few of his colleagues from the industry. Check out Farhan Akhtar's tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Farhan Akhtar’s tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Farhan Akhtar shared a few lines for the late actor on his social media. Farhan Akhtar wrote, “Sleep my brother sleep let the vultures gather and the crocodiles weep let the circus performers juggle, contort, bow and leap let the shrill get higher let the darkness in the hearts of men get deep. Sleep my brother. Sleep. RIP Sushant.” [sic]

Farhan Akhtar also wrote a simple 'Gone too soon' in his social media caption. Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has triggered a discussion about how the actors are treated in Bollywood. It has also made many celebrities talk about mental health issues and mental well-being. Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise has shocked friends and fans in Bollywood.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s publicist shared an official statement confirming the actor’s demise. The statement read:

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.

Sushant Singh Rajput shot to fame after he featured in the Ekta Kapoor-produced show Pavitra Rishta. He soon made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial Kai Po Che. Kai Po Che was the official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life.

Sushant earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

