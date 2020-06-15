Mahesh Shetty Who Missed Sushant Singh's Final Call Is 'heartbroken' After His Demise

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has sent shockwaves across the Bollywood industry. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from his ceiling fan on Sunday, June 14, 2020. The Mumbai police have confirmed the 34-year-old's demise to Republic TV. It has been reported that a suicide note was not found at his apartment. Read on to know about Sushant Singh Rajput's final call to Mahesh Shetty:

Sushant Singh Rajput's final call to Mahesh Shetty goes unanswered

It has been reported that Sushant Singh Rajput made his last call to his Pavitra Rishta co-star Mahesh Shetty. Reports claim that Sushant called his sister at 9:30 PM, after which he called Mahesh at 1.51 AM. However, Mahesh Shetty did not answer his call. He reportedly called Sushant back promptly after he woke up in the morning. Reports claim that Mahesh Shetty called Sushant Singh Rajput at 8:30 AM, however, Sushant was unable to pick up the call.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s call log allegedly showed that he had called Mahesh Shetty back at 9:30 AM, but the call did not go through. It has been reported that Mahesh Shetty’s phone has no record of Sushant Singh Rajput’s final call. After he failed to pick up the call, Mahesh Shetty started hearing the news about Sushant’s suicide. Check out the statement released by Mahesh Shetty’s team.

It has been reported that Mahesh Shetty has been called in by the Bandra police to record a statement. Mahesh Shetty’s team has released a statement saying that he is ‘completely heartbroken’ after hearing about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The statement also mentions that the actor’s shared a close bond as it reads that Sushant was like a brother to Mahesh.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s publicist shared an official statement confirming the actor’s demise. The statement read:

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.

Sushant Singh Rajput shot to fame after he featured in the Ekta Kapoor-produced show Pavitra Rishta. He soon made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial Kai Po Che. Kai Po Che was the official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

