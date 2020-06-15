Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Gulshan Devaiah Says 'We Actors Think We Know Why He Did It'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise seems to have sent shockwaves in Bollywood, as many artists have mourned the actor’s loss on social media platforms. Recently, actor Gulshan Devaiah took to his Twitter handle and revealed that as an actor, he thought he knew why Sushant Singh Rajput 'did it' and the reason is disturbing even when he didn't know him. Adding to the same, Gulshan Devaiah mentioned that 'it (Bollywood) is a hard game to play and Sushant Singh Rajput played it very well, however, lost the battle at the end'. Take a look at the tweet:

As actors, somewhere deep down inside, we think we know why he did it & that’s why it so disturbing even if you didn’t know him at all.

It’s a hard game to play and he played it very well but the game won in the end. — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) June 15, 2020

Earlier, actors Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and many others mourned Sushant Singh's demise on social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too, remembered Sushant Singh Rajput's work on Twitter and offered condolences to the bereaved family. Celebrities from the sports fraternity, too, like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, too, mourned Sushant's death.

Sushant Singh's death:

In a shocking state of events, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. Reportedly, Sushant Singh Rajput's house help informed the police soon after he found the actor hanging by the ceiling. As per reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains have been taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem and his last rites will be conducted at his hometown in Patna, Bihar. As per recent developments, the provisional post-mortem report has been submitted by doctors at Bandra Police Station. A team of 3 doctors has conducted the autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput. Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) told news agency ANI that the provisional cause of death as asphyxia due to hanging.

Take a look at the statement passed by Sushant Singh Rajput's team:

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief- Team SSR"

