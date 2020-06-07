Baba Sehgal has fun take on working out, Gulshan Devaiah gives 'UNESCO best lyrics award'

After over two months, restrictions are being eased in parts of the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The closure of the gyms was one of the highlights of the lockdown. While gyms will continue to be closed in the containment zones and other parts of the country, citizens are being allowed to venture out for personal exercises, like in Maharashtra.

READ: Baba Sehgal's Parody Song 'Kela Khaao' Gets Hilarious Response From Netizens

Baba Sehgal had a trademark response to this guideline of ‘Unlock 1’. The rapper tweeted some relatable verses like always, translating words like hair, cheek, money and year to corresponding rhyming words in Hindi. The Thanda Thanda Pani artist concluded with another rhyming meaning as he wrote, ‘Gym close hai toh walk kar lo bcoz Walk is chaal’ (If gyms are closed, go take a walk).

Here’s the post

Hair is baal,

Cheek is gaal,

Money is maal,

Year is saal,

Gym close hai toh walk kar lo bcoz

Walk is chaal 😜🙏 — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) June 7, 2020

READ: Baba Sehgal's Latest Song 'Kela Khao', Cover Of 'Bella Ciao' Amid Lockdown Goes Viral

Gulshan Devaiah was impressed by the lyrics and gave it the ‘UNESCO Best Lyrics Award.’

Unesco best lyrics award !!!! 🥇 https://t.co/3xA0j6BkfX — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) June 7, 2020

Netizens too had a hearty laugh over it, and some even created their similar rap versions, or took it forward, some with precautions like the importance of wearing mask.

But don't forget to wear mask...Varna nikal jayegi hair ki khaal.. — Ruchi Barthwal (@dhadwalbr) June 7, 2020

Bhai log ye sab chodo aur lo apni zindagi sambhaal — Ravi Sharma (@RaviSharma210) June 7, 2020

yeh duniya mein sab golmaal! — Sandy (@_sandy_rao_) June 7, 2020

You're the best 🙏🏽😍😍



Yesterday one of my DJ friend played your song on fb — WORD of GOD ✡🕉☪✝ (@Devrajshukla20) June 7, 2020

Earlier, before the coronavirus pandemic had spread, Baba Sehgal had come up with the song Namaste, on the importance of avoiding handshakes and maintaining social distancing.

Meanwhile, as lockdown restrictions eased, several stars stepped out and were snapped by the paparazzi, while jogging and going grocery shopping.

READ: Baba Sehgal Shares Coronavirus 'se Bachne Ka Indian Tareeka' & Tips In Song; Wins Praises

READ: Gulshan Devaiah And Kallirroi Tziafeta Get Divorced After 8-year Long Marriage

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.