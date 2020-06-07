Last Updated:

Baba Sehgal Has Fun Take On Working Out, Gulshan Devaiah Gives 'UNESCO Best Lyrics Award'

Baba Sehgal had a fun take on working out amid the COVID-19 lockdown, in his trademark style. Actor Gulshan Devaiah gave him the 'UNESCO best lyrics award'

Baba Sehgal has fun take on working out, Gulshan Devaiah gives 'UNESCO best lyrics award'

After over two months, restrictions are being eased in parts of the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The closure of the gyms was one of the highlights of the lockdown. While gyms will continue to be closed in the containment zones and other parts of the country, citizens are being allowed to venture out for personal exercises, like in Maharashtra. 

Baba Sehgal had a trademark response to this guideline of ‘Unlock 1’. The rapper tweeted some relatable verses like always, translating words like hair, cheek, money and year to corresponding rhyming words in Hindi. The Thanda Thanda Pani artist concluded with another rhyming meaning as he wrote, ‘Gym close hai toh walk kar lo bcoz Walk is chaal’ (If gyms are closed, go take a walk).

Gulshan Devaiah was impressed by the lyrics and gave it the ‘UNESCO Best Lyrics Award.’

Netizens too had a hearty laugh over it, and some even created their similar rap versions, or took it forward, some with precautions like the importance of wearing mask.

Earlier, before the coronavirus pandemic had spread, Baba Sehgal had come up with the song Namaste, on the importance of avoiding handshakes and maintaining social distancing.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, as lockdown restrictions eased, several stars stepped out and were snapped by the paparazzi, while jogging and going grocery shopping.  

