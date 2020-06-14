Sushant Singh Rajput Dead: Hina Khan, Armaan Malik Share Disbelief On Actor's Demise

The entire entertainment industry is shattered after hearing about the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Several Bollywood stars took to their social media handles and mourned the loss of the great actor. Actress Hina Khan and singer Armaan Malik were among the first ones, who took her twitter handle to express their shock and disbelief over the Pavitra Rishta actor's sudden death.

Hina Khan & Armaan Malik pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Hina who was completely shattered after reading the news wrote that she still can’t believe that the actor has left for heavenly abode too soon. Singer Armaan Malik is completely shocked to hear about the death and shared a series of tweets on the micro-blogging site. In the first post, the singer wrote, “ what is happening?” In the second post, the singer paid tribute to Sushant Singh and wrote that he is not able to process anything at this moment and he is still not able to digest the news of Sushant’s demise.

I am in disbelief.. This can’t be true 💔 — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) June 14, 2020

what is happening.... 💔 — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) June 14, 2020

I can’t process anything right now. I’m shook. @itsSSR. No more. — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) June 14, 2020

Apart from the two stars, Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar was also shocked and heartbroken after hearing the news of the demise and recalled a sweet memory regarding the actor. Akshay shared the post on his Twitter handle and wrote that he remembered praising the stellar acting Sushant in his last outing Chhichhore to his friend Sajid Nadiadwala who was the producer of the film. He also wrote how much he enjoyed watching the actor and also wished to be a part of the film. At last, he offered prayers to the departing soul of the talented actor and also offered strength to his family to bear the huge loss.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has died, having been found hanging from the ceiling in his home in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday. The Mumbai police has confirmed the 34-year-old's demise. Police teams have since reached his Bandra residence. As per sources, no suicide note has been found so far. The statement of his domestic help is being taken, while some medical prescriptions have been recovered. As per sources, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered.

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain.

