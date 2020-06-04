Sushant Singh Rajput Remembers His 'Maa' As He Pens Down A Heartfelt Poem For Her

The Chhichhore actor, Sushant Singh Rajput has often mentioned the prominence his mother holds in his life till date despite losing her when he was a teenager, at the age of 16. His mother breathed her last in 2002 and her demise has left a huge void in the actor’s life which is quite evident from the poems that he dedicates to his mother on social media. Recently, the Kai Po Che actor penned yet another poem, remembering his beloved mother.

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor Reveals How She Got Sushant Singh Rajput Cast For The Lead In 'Pavitra Rishta'

Sushant Singh Rajput expresses negotiating between blurred past and unending dreams as he pens a heartfelt poem for his mother

On Wednesday, June 4, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput took to Instagram to shared a photo collage of his memories with his mother from back in the days. Remembering his mother, Sushant penned a heartfelt poem for his 'Maa' in the caption: Read here:

"Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile. And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two.... (sic)"

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Pens Thoughts About Einstein’s Theory, Fans Say 'Really Informative'

Check out the post below:

Not so long ago, on the occasion of Mother's Day, Sushant Singh Rajput had shared a black and white photograph of himself. Along with sharing the photograph, Sushant also wished his late mother on Mother's Day as he dedicated yet another poem for her, describing the importance that she holds in his life. His poem read,

As long as you were

i was.

Now just in my memories

i come alive.

Like that shadow

But

just flickers.

Time doesn’t move here

It’s beautiful mother

It’s forever...(sic)

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput & Ankita Lokhande's 'Pavitra Rishta' To Make A Comeback On Television

Meanwhile, on the career front after his commercially hit comedy-drama Chhichhore which released last year, Sushant Singh Rajput has a couple of upcoming projects in his kitty. He will next be seen sharing the screen space with debutante Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan in Mukesh Chhabra's upcoming coming-of-age romantic drama titled Dil Bechara. The film is based on John Green's bestselling novel The Fault in Our Stars. The film was expected to release at the box office in May this year, but the makers had to push its release date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez's Best Posts Featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.