Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Condoles Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Says 'will Miss You'

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has sent shockwaves across the nation. Padma Shri Awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to the actor with beautiful sand art.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: SandArt installation as tribute

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death has sent shockwaves across the nation. The actor was found hanging in his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14. His sudden death came as a huge blow to his colleagues from the film industry and people across the nation, who called his demise a terrible loss. One of them was Padma Shri Awardee sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik who paid tribute to the actor with a beautiful sand art installation.

Sand art tribute to SSR

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Padma Shri Awardee expressed his shock and grief. Paying condolences to Sushant's family, he said that the Kai Po Che! actor will be missed. Take a look at the sand art installation made by Sudarsan Pattnaik below.

Celebs draw attention to mental health

As many actors and co-stars are sharing their condolences on the actor's death, the topic of mental health has come to the limelight. Many celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, and Kusha Kapila are sharing their views. 

Anushka Sharma, who was Sushant's co-star in the Aamir Khan movie PK, took to Twitter and expressed her sadness over his death. She said that he was ''too young and brilliant to have gone so soon''. Check out the tweet by Anushka Sharma.

Even Akshay Kumar reached out on Twitter. The actor talked about how much he enjoyed Sushant's work. Check out his tweet:

Kusha Kapila helps to spread information related to mental health 

As the topic is trending, social influencer Kusha Kapila has shared important information and several therapist's numbers. Kusha also posted other things that are related to mental health awareness. She wrote about more people should take efforts to help those having suicidal tendencies. Many people have been responding the same way by trying to share more information about mental health and suicide prevention numbers.

(Image Credit: Twitter/@sudarsansand)

 

 

