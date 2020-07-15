Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Probe May Be 'closed In A Few Weeks’, Say Police Sources

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, at his Bandra residence. Subsequent to this, the 34-year-old actor's death is being probed from multiple angles. The police thus far have recorded statements of several people related to the case.

The Bandra Police station had earlier released a statement that the actor's death is being probed for any foul play. As of the time that Sanjay Leela Bhansali was interrogated, they had recorded statements of 35 people. Additionally, Shekar Kapur and Rhea Chakraborty were also summoned by the police for the investigation. Several people have been interrogated. However, it has been a full month since the actor passed away and many fans and friends of the actor demand answers.

As per reports, the Bandra police department has not found anything out of the ordinary or sensational so far. The police officials reportedly have not found any evidence of external influence on his death and are close to closing the case. According to reports, the Bandra police station will take less than a week to close the investigation. During the autopsy, there were reports of the actor’s death having an external force or foul play, however, the police is yet to give a full report on the same.

Rhea pens note on Sushant Singh Rajput's 1-month death anniversary

While fans continue to ask questions regarding the death of the actor, on the one month death anniversary of the actor, his rumoured girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty penned her heartbreaking emotions about Sushant. She resorted to social media to share two pictures with Sushant clicked during happy times. It was the first time ever she opened up publicly about Sushant’s death. She wrote,

“Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart.

You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it. You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore.

I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms.

Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one. I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me.

You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen. My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us.

You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential.

Be in peace Sushi.

30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you...

Eternally connected

To infinity and beyond."

