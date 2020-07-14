Sushant Singh Rajput & Sanjana Sanghi's Love Song From 'Dil Bechara' To Release On July 15

Dil Bechara’s next track will be a love song which is expected to put a spell on the audience. Speaking about the song being released on July 15, 2020, director of Dil Bechara Mukesh Chhabra was of the stance that a love story cannot be told without the presence of a love song. A small part of the song was also shared by actor Sanjana Sanghi.

Taare Ginn from Dil Bechara to be a love song

Dil Bechara is one of the most anticipated films of 2020, especially because it will be the last film starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. After the success of the title track by AR Rahman, the makers will now be releasing a song titled Taare Ginn, which is expected to showcase the love between the characters Manny and Kizie. The director of the film Dil Bechara spoke about the song and said that a love story cannot be told without a love song. He was of the stance that music is a very important part of a love story and he has kept the picturisation of this song very simple. He added that the song has been shot as a part of the college prom evening. He also said that they did not wish to overboard the ambience and the aim was to keep it real.

The song Taare Ginn will feature actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in a romantic light. The song has been sung by fan-favourites Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal, while the composition has been done by the maestro, AR Rahman. The song is expected to be received well by the audience.

Actor Sanjana Sanghi also shared a glimpse of the upcoming song Taare Ginn. She shared a video with a light tune on her Instagram handle and spoke about the song in the caption. She has written that even with a billion smiles in the world, Manny’s favourite smile was that of Kizie’s. Have a look at the video shared by Sanjana Sanghi on her Instagram here.

