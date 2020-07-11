Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Police Record Talent Manager Reshma Shetty's Statement

While Mumbai Police is investigating actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, in the past few weeks officials have recorded statements of many noted Bollywood celebrities like Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Recently, a report published in a leading news daily claimed that officials, on Friday (July 10), summoned and recorded talent manager Reshma Shetty’s statement. The report further adds that Reshma Shetty was interrogated for 4-5 hours and details of her statement are yet to be known.

Reshma Shetty is a famous talent manager, who handles work of actors like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar and is the head honcho of a successful talent company called Matrix. Reportedly, Reshma has previously worked with actor Salman Khan and was among the few people, who chalked the way to his Being Human brand. If the reports are to be believed, Reshma Shetty has also helped Salman get various multi-crore deals like the show Bigg Boss.

As per reports, the police officials have recorded statements of many Bollywood celebrities regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise. Recently, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali got his statement recorded with the police, which revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput had backed out from many of his films. Actors like Mahesh Shetty and Rhea Chakraborty’s statements were recorded too.

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. Sushant's house help informed the police soon after he found the actor in an unconscious state. Sushant's mortal remains were taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem, and his last rites were conducted a day after that. The actor’s mortal remains were cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle in Mumbai. The actor's family conducted the 'ashes immersion' rites in Patna after his US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti flew in.

All about Sushant Singh's last film Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara is the Indian adaptation of the hit Hollywood movie, The Fault In Our Stars, which delivers an emotional love story of two youngsters, who experience the journey of love and life one last time as they, both, are suffering from a deadly disease. Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, the romantic entertainer also stars Saif Ali Khan in a prominent role. The Fault in Our stars was inspired by John Green's much-loved book by the same name.

