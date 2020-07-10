Sushant Singh Rajput Smiles As 'Manny' In Cute BTS Picture With 'Nani' From 'Dil Bechara'

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been mourned by many. The late actor’s friend and director Mukesh Chhabra is not letting go of the actor’s memories. Sushant’s final film, Dil Bechara, was directed by Mukesh Chhabra. He has been posting behind the scenes pictures and videos on his Instagram account. The two have spent the production time together and thus the director is constantly sharing memories that he made with the late actor. He also shared a nostalgic post of Sushant with his on-screen Nani.

Sushant Singh Rajput as ‘Manny with Nani’

In the picture, Sushant is sitting on the floor next to his on-screen grandmother Subbalakshmi. He is leaning onto her in the picture. The picture is from the filming days of Dil Bechara. The two are all smiles in the picture.

Sushant Singh Rajput smiling in the nostalgic picture shared by Mukesh Chhabra

Mukesh Chhabra shared the picture on his Instagram story and wrote, “Manny with Nani”. Sushant and Subbalakshmi will share the screen space in Dil Bechara for the first and only time. Mukesh also tagged the film in the picture of the two. This is not the first instance where Mukesh had shared the pictures of the actor. He had earlier shared behind the scenes video of Sushant and his co-actor in the film, Sanjana Sanghi. The two were filming a motorcycle scene in the video. Mukesh Chhabra had also shared a picture of the two huddled together.

Here are past instances when Chhabra shared pictures of Sushant

Investigation around Sushant Singh Rajput's death is still on. The actor passed away by suicide at his Bandra home on June 14, 2020. Sushant's fans, as well as his film and television co-actors and friends, have been recalling the actor through humble words and posts. The actor was credited for a number of underrated yet acclaimed films like Kai Poch Che, Sonchiriya, and more.

