Mukesh Chhabra Tries Sushant Singh Rajput's Dance Steps In 'Dil Bechara' Title Track BTS

Mukesh Chhabra is all set for the release of Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara. The official trailer of the film has been launched and recently, fans of the actor got to see the title track of the film. It has garnered high praise from several fans and today, director Chhabra took to his official social media handle and posted a behind-the-scenes video of the same:

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela's First International Film, 'Aislados' Is Out Now; Read Details

Mukesh Chhabra shares a BTS moment from Dil Bechara

On July 11, 2020, casting director, actor, and director Mukesh Chhabra took to his official social media handle and posted a video in his story section. The video was recorded during the title track shoot of the film. The title track was released on Friday, July 10, 2020, so Chhabra shared this BTS moment the very next day. In the video, fans can see that Chhabra is doing a step from the song, on the set of the show. Here is the video that the director of Dil Bechara shared on his Instagram handle:

The official title track of the film has garnered over 3.4 million likes on YouTube within a day. The song is voiced by A R Rahman and is receiving praise all over the internet. The official Dil Bechara trailer was shared by the official YouTube channel of Fox Star Hindi on July 6, 2020. It has received over 9.7 million likes.

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Comes Back On Social Media After A Short Hiatus With A New Post

Dil Bechara is a story that explores the romantic relationship of a couple. It features Kizie and Manny, played by Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi. In the film, Saswata Chatterjee, who played the role of an assassin in the film Kahaani, will play the role of Kizie's father, whereas Swastika Mukherjee will be seen as Mrs Basu.

ALSO READ |Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz

The trailer of the film also suggests that film Dil Bechara is an adaptation of John Green's 2021 novel The Fault in Our Stars. It will be a romantic comedy-drama film and is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020. The film was postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans are highly eager to watch the movie.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan With Madhuri Dixit Or Kajol; Whose On-screen Chemistry Is Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.