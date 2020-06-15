Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Nikhil Dwivedi Calls Out Bollywood's Hypocrisy

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left the entire country in a state of shock. A number of people around the world have paid their tribute to the actor while they mourn about the great loss that the industry faces. Actor and producer Nikhil Dwivedi recently decided to speak up on the issue and shed light on the probable reasons for such a devastating measure taken by the actor.

Nikhil Dwivedi speaks up on Bollywood’s hypocrisy

The country has been mourning the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was reportedly found hanging at his residence in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities have expressed how the industry can take a toll on people and the much-needed attention that has to be given to mental health.

Actor and director Nikhil Dwivedi recently called out Bollywood on its hypocrisy through a tweet which has gotten a very effective response from the people. Nikhil Dwivedi wrote that the hypocrisy that exists in the industry leaves him shocked at times. He spoke about the most successful and privileged ones of Bollywood and how they only preach about issues with no actions.

He was of the stance that most people did not keep in touch with the late actor because his career dipped at a point. He also raised questions about these people not staying in touch with actors like Imran Khan and Abhay Deol, who have had to see a low point in Bollywood. He wrote that when these actors were doing well, people used to be in touch with them. A number of people supported the producer by sharing the tweet and throwing light on how ruthless the industry can get. Have a look at the tweet put up on Nikhil Dwivedi’s Twitter here.

At times our movie industry's hypocrisy gets to me. High &mighty announcing they shud ve kept in touch wth Sushant..

Cmon u didn't! &thts coz his career dipped. So STFU! R u in touch with Imran Khan, Abhay Deol &others? No!

But u were, whn they were doing well#SushantSinghRajput — Nikhil Dwivedi (@Nikhil_Dwivedi) June 14, 2020

Read Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Condoles Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Says 'will Miss You'

Here is how some netizens reacted to Nikhil Dwivedi's tweet:

Its unclear whether his career took a dip or not, but I absolutely agree with the relationships part in the film industry. Too much artifice, materialism and hypocricy. Its a tough place for kind and righteous people... — vinay (@Vigavinay) June 14, 2020

Well said. — Shivangi Thakur (@thakur_shivangi) June 14, 2020

Also read Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Irreparable Loss To Not Only Film Industry But Also For Society:Khattar

An official statement by Sushant’s publicist

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief- Team SSR

Read RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Times When The Actor Went Extra Mile To Help People

Also read Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Film Critics Lauded The Late Actor's Several Performances

Image Courtesy: Sushant Singh Rajput and Nikhil Dwivedi Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.