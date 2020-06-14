Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Actor’s Dialogue On ‘failure’ From 'Chhichhore' Goes Viral

The film industry is still reeling with the untimely death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found hanging from the ceiling in his Bandra home on Sunday. The actor passed away at the age of 34 and the entire industry along with the fans are mourning his loss. Followed by Sushant Singh Rajput's death, one of his dialogues from the film Chhichhore has been going viral on social media. The heartfelt scene has Sushant's character saying that a person has several plans after his success, but no one plans on how to deal with failure.

A clip of Sushant Singh Rajput from Chhichhore has been going viral all over social media

Incidentally, his movie Chhichhore dealt with the extreme anxiety and pressure faced by an engineering student. The movie had Sushant Singh Rajput playing an engineer who also aspires his son to become the same. The film had Sushant's son trying to commit suicide after he fails to meet the expectations of his parents. Ironically the movie dealt with the message that suicide is not the option when it comes to dealing with anxiety and setbacks related to one's mental health. Chhichhore gave the message that one's mental health should be much above any kind of expectations from society.

Netizens are left pointing out the irony that Sushant Singh Rajput himself reportedly succumbed to suicide despite his film giving a message contradictory to it. This dialogue clip of the actor from Chhichhore has been going viral on social media. Take a look at it.

This was best line of Chhichhore and look now what we have.

An official statement by Sushant’s publicist —

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief- Team SSR

