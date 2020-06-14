Sushant Singh Rajput No More: RS Prasad, Rathore Mourn 'super Talented' Actor's Demise

The news of the sudden demise of Bollywood actor and former Television star Sushant Singh Rajput has left many fans in shock and grief. Several celebrities and politicians have mourned the actor's demise, echoing that Sushant left the world too soon. The actor has allegedly committed suicide at his Mumbai residence.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also expressed his condolences after learning that the 'super talented' actor is no more. Prasad recalled his meeting with Sushant Singh Rajput at Rashtrapati Bhavan during his oath-taking ceremony in 2019. The Minister remembered Sushant telling him that both of them belong to the same city of Patna.

Shocked to learn that super talented actor #SushantSinghRajput is no more.He was from my city Patna. Remember meeting him in Rashtrapati Bhawan during oath taking ceremony last year. He had told me that his family lived in Rajiv Nagar,Patna. He had miles to go. He left too soon. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 14, 2020

Mourning the loss, MP Rajyavardhan Rathore also said that Sushant Singh was a 'wonderful and dedicated' person who should not have left the world like this. Rathore offered his condolences to the actor's family.

Shocked to hear of #SushantSinghRajput so much life in him, wonderful person to interact with, a dedication that was exemplary, should not have gone like this.

May god give strength to his family. Om Shanti 🙏 — Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput No More

Sushant was found hanging from the ceiling in his home in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday. The Mumbai Police confirmed the 34-year-old's demise to Republic TV. Police teams have since reached his Bandra residence. As per sources, no suicide note has been found so far. The statement of his domestic help is being recoded, while some medical prescriptions have been recovered.

