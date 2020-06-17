Fans Wish To See SSR On Silver Screen For One Last Time, Demand 'Dil Bechara' In Theatres

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, passed away on June 14, was gearing up for the release of his film, Dil Bechara with debutante Sanjana Sanghi in May. However, due to the unprecedented lockdown imposed by the centre, the film’s release date was reportedly pushed back. As fresh reports of Dil Bechara releasing on a digital platform surfaced all over the internet, Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans took to social media with #DilBecharaOnBigScreen bandwagon and requested the makers to release Sushant's 'last souvenir' in theatres. Take a look at how fans reacted:

#DilBecharaOnBigScreen. It’s our final chance to watch Sushant exhibit his incredible & unsung talent on celluloid. I think he deserves that at least, an OTT release won’t do justice to him. No matter how long it takes for cinemas to re-open,will wait for it. pic.twitter.com/GUC691U68D — Anuj Radia (@TheAnujRadia) June 15, 2020

Fault in Our Stars the movie itself was such an emotional one that touched all our hearts and made us cry. Maybe, the least we could all do for dear Sushanth is to watch his last movie,i.e, the remake of FIOSin the theatre. With the trend, #DilBecharaOnBigScreen #RIPSushanth — Jonah Abraham (@tweetwithjonah) June 16, 2020

let's appreciate him for the amazing work that he has done and give him all the respect and appreciation that he deserves. please release dil bechara on big screen. this is the least we can do for Sushant and his family. #DilBecharaOnBigScreen pic.twitter.com/3qrhca6dbg — • (@sidharthsbae) June 16, 2020

To watch a film in which the character Sushant is playing would die would be hard but the joy of getting to see him on the big screen for the last time would more than make up for it. Isn't it the least we can do for our champ?#DilBecharaOnBigScreen — siddhant. (@ignoreandfly) June 15, 2020

To the makers of the film,

Please release #DilBecharaOnBigScreen for his fans, for his well-wishers, for everyone's who has watched his journey from small screen to big screen, for people who feel like it's a personal loss. It's his last film. He deserves a proper goodbye. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TD2LovuFkh — 𝓢🕊️ (@sharanster) June 16, 2020

All about Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara is the Indian adaptation of the hit Hollywood movie, The Fault In Our Stars, which delivers an emotional love story of two youngsters, who experience the journey of love and life one last time as they, both, are suffering from a deadly disease. Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, the romantic entertainer also stars Saif Ali Khan in a prominent role. The Fault in Our stars was inspired by John Green's much-loved book by the same name.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. Reportedly, Sushant Singh Rajput's house help informed the police soon after he found the actor in an unconscious state. As per reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains were taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem, and his last rites were conducted on Monday. The actor’s mortal remains were cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle in Mumbai. As per reports, the actor's family first reached his Bandra residence and performed a puja there, after which they headed to the funeral ground.

