Fans Wish To See SSR On Silver Screen For One Last Time, Demand 'Dil Bechara' In Theatres

Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput have been trending the hashtag #DilBecharaOnBigScreen as they want his final movie 'Dil Bechara' to receive its due respect.

Tarun Nair
Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, passed away on June 14, was gearing up for the release of his film, Dil Bechara with debutante Sanjana Sanghi in May. However, due to the unprecedented lockdown imposed by the centre, the film’s release date was reportedly pushed back. As fresh reports of Dil Bechara releasing on a digital platform surfaced all over the internet, Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans took to social media with #DilBecharaOnBigScreen bandwagon and requested the makers to release Sushant's 'last souvenir' in theatres. Take a look at how fans reacted:

All about Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara is the Indian adaptation of the hit Hollywood movie, The Fault In Our Stars, which delivers an emotional love story of two youngsters, who experience the journey of love and life one last time as they, both, are suffering from a deadly disease. Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, the romantic entertainer also stars Saif Ali Khan in a prominent role. The Fault in Our stars was inspired by John Green's much-loved book by the same name.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. Reportedly, Sushant Singh Rajput's house help informed the police soon after he found the actor in an unconscious state. As per reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains were taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem, and his last rites were conducted on Monday. The actor’s mortal remains were cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle in Mumbai. As per reports, the actor's family first reached his Bandra residence and performed a puja there, after which they headed to the funeral ground. 

