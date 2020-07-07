'Help' Spotted On Sushant Singh Rajput's Tee In 'Dil Bechara', Leaves Fans In Shock

The trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara has finally hit the Youtube and since the trailer launch, fans of the late actor have been sharing and re-quoting Sushant’s dialogues from the movie. As the trailer proceeds towards the end, fans of Sushant Singh Rajput noticed an uncanny resemblance to the actor’s character in the movie, as he can be seen donning a t-shirt which screams ‘Help!’. Fans have now taken on social media to share the picture and have been claiming how the actor needed ‘Help’. Take a look at how fans reacted:

His T-shirt explains his last feeling that he need HELP#DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/is0ScOFiPh — Ain't_yours🌈 (@yours_loved_one) July 6, 2020

He is smiling but his t-shirt says 'help'💔🥺#DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/4rUFoFohzZ — Naina Mehra (@_itsNM_) July 6, 2020

Just watched the #DilBecharaTrailer . All heart 💓 Never new Sushant , this one will stay with us forever as will Sushant ♥️. Beautifully directed with love and emotions @CastingChhabra Bhai ♥️😊. Moments like “I’m not your girlfriend,& the boy says “अभी नहीं या कभी नहीं “..👌👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/q2Pp2CIV7V — Arav Chowdharry (@Aravchowdharry) July 7, 2020

Sushant Singh's last film - All about Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara is the Indian adaptation of the hit Hollywood movie, The Fault In Our Stars, which delivers an emotional love story of two youngsters, who experience the journey of love and life one last time as they, both, are suffering from a deadly disease. Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, the romantic entertainer also stars Saif Ali Khan in a prominent role. The Fault in Our stars was inspired by John Green's much-loved book by the same name.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. Sushant's house help informed the police soon after he found the actor in an unconscious state. Sushant's mortal remains were taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem, and his last rites were conducted a day after that. The actor’s mortal remains were cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle in Mumbai. The actor's family conducted the 'ashes immersion' rites in Patna after his US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti flew in.

