Rashami Desai Says Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Is A Personal Loss For Her

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death earlier last month shocked everyone in the film industry. Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai was one of the close friends of the late actor. Recently in an interview with a leading national daily Rashami Desai became emotional while talking about her friend and also spoke a length about how the entertainment industry has lost a ''dear talent''. Read on:

Rashami Desai talks about Sushant Singh Rajput

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, television actor Rashami Desai spoke about how Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is a personal loss for her. She mentioned that Sushant Singh Rajput was a close friend of hers. However, she added, both of them got swamped with their respective projects and lost touch.

Rashami Desai also revealed that she was proud of him as he was doing good in life. The actor also added that the kind of respect and love she has for him is not something that she would like to discuss. While adding that Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is a personal loss for her, Rashami Desai added how reality is an illusion created by the world.

The television actor further continued on the same and added how several people are talking about Sushant Singh Rajput now that he is no more. Rashami Desai mentioned that the late-actor was a “nice man” and a “wonderful actor”.

Rashami Desai also added how every person is not a “hero material” complete with both good looks and intelligence. However, she added, Sushant Singh Rajput had both. She added that since she knew him personally, she knew he was a good person. Desai said Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is the industry’s loss.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on Sunday, June 14, 2020. The actor shot to fame with the popular TV show, Pavitra Rishta. He then went on to make his Bollywood debut in Kai Po Che and went on to become a part of several successful Bollywood films. His posthumous film, Dil Bechara will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020.

