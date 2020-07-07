Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Trailer Beats Avenger: Infinity War & Endgame Trailers

The upcoming romantic-drama film Dil Bechara stars Sushant Singh Rajput in his last film and Sanjana Sanghi in her debut film. The trailer of the movie was recently released and received immense appreciation from the audiences. Dil Bechara trailer which was out less than 24 hours ago has already beaten Hollywood biggies Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame in terms of likes on YouTube. Read to know more.

'Dil Bechara' trailer beats Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame trailer in Likes

Dil Bechara trailer premiered on Fox Star Hindi YouTube channel on July 6 at around 4 p.m. Within hours of its release, Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans showered immense love on the trailer of his last movie. Dil Bechara trailer garnered more than 2 million likes after a few hours of its release and beat Avengers: Endgame trailer 1 for being the fastest liked trailer. Endgame trailer took around 24 hours to clock 2 million likes and currently has 3.2 million likes.

A couple of hours later, Dil Bechara trailer created history as it became the most liked trailer on YouTube around the globe with more than 3.6 million likes. It has overthrown Avengers: Infinity War trailer 1 which has 3.6 million likes. It took Infinity War around three years to get the number of likes it currently has. Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara trailer is still to complete 24 hours of its release and has already crossed 4 million likes, currently standing at 4.4 million likes with 13k dislikes.

However, in terms of views on YouTube, Dil Bechara trailer has 21 million views. On the other hand, Avengers: Infinity War trailer 1 has more than 238 million views and Avengers: Endgame trailer 1 has surpassed 101 million views. This looks like a win-win situation for Disney company. Marvel falls under Walt Disney and the company has also bought Fox Studios. Check out Dil Bechara trailer below.

About Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara is based on the 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars by John Green. It stars Sushant Singh Rajput as Manny and Sanjana Sanghi as Kizie along with Saif Ali Khan and others. The movie marks the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra. It was initially titled as Kizie Aur Manny but the name later changed to its current title. The movie was postponed several times due to various reasons. Dil Bechara will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020, missing its theatrical release. Many are eagerly waiting to watch the movie as it serves as Sushant Singh Rajput’s last performance.

