Sushant Singh Rajput's family files caveat in SC after Rhea Chakraborty moves apex court

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has filed a caveat in Supreme Court after Rhea Chakraborty, one of the accused in the late actor's death investigation, moved the apex court earlier in the day. The family sought that Rhea’s petition not be allowed to be heard ex-part in their counter petition. The family’s lawyer Vikas Singh will be present in the court for the proceedings.

Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde had informed on Wednesday that they had filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court, seeking a transfer of the investigation to Mumbai. They claimed that the investigation by Mumbai Police, was still pending.

Rhea, a few days ago, had introduced herself as Sushant's 'girlfriend', requesting that a Central Bureau of Investigation probe be initiated in his death. She had also broken her silence on the case, on the completion of one month of Sushant's demise.

A four-member team of the Mumbai Police had arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday after it was revealed that they had registered a First Information Report against Rhea and five other under charges of abetment to suicide, embezzlement, cheating and conpiracy under Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of the IPC. Sushant’s father claimed that Rhea had distanced Sushant from the family, made him consume a overdose of medicines, threatended to leak his medical details to the media if he objected to her, discouraged him from his professional and property dealings, stole his money and other valuables, while also questioning the transfer of Rs 15 crore from Sushant's account to an unrelated account.

The development had come amid the 45-day investigation by Mumbai Police in the case. Rhea was among the first to be questioned in the case, but the force has been receiving flak for not registering an FIR, and not summoning some of the names who could be 'involved.' Sushant's family lawyer also claimed that the family was waiting for progress in the case, and then eventually decided to approach the Bihar Police, who registered an FIR.

