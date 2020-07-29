Rhea Chakraborty Convinced Sushant His House Was Haunted; Cut Him Off From Family: FIR

Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed an FIR against girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others on July 25. As Republic TV accessed the FIR lodged by KK Singh, in it, he has claimed among other things that Rhea wanted to use Sushant's contacts to establish a name for herself.

Sushant's father lodges FIR against Rhea And 5 Others

In the FIR lodged against Rhea Chakroborty by Sushant's father, he alleged that Rhea and her family members Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, and Shouvik Chakraborty built a close bond with Sushant and began interfering in his daily life. They even convinced him that his house was haunted and the late actor was affected by it. He alleged that they made SSR move out of his existing home with the paranormal activity claim and shifted him to a resort near Mumbai airport.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh's Death Probe: FIR Against Rhea Chakraborty & 5 Others Filed; Read Details

KK Singh further alleged that Rhea and her family repeatedly told Sushant that he was talking in an 'absurd manner' and that they will get him treated by a doctor. He revealed that amid all of that, the late actor's sister went to bring him back home but Rhea allegedly did not allow her to do so. He further said that Rhea Chakraborty later took Rajput to her house and started medicating him claiming that he was diagnosed with dengue.

Rajput's father added that Rhea Chakraborty and her family took complete control of Sushant's life after which the late actor's interactions reduced drastically with his family. He added that Rhea changed his old staff and replaced it with people of her own choice and even took away his credit cards and took control of his bank account. He further stated that Sushant Singh Rajput once told him that Rhea and her family wanted to put him in a mental asylum.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput Was Supported By Rhea During His Depression, Reveals Rumi Jaffery

He alleged that the late actor wanted to quit the film industry and settle in Coorg and take up organic farming but Rhea threatened that she will reveal his medical reports to the media and prove that he is an insane person if he quits. Sushant's father said that he tried to get in touch with him on several occasions but his attempts were allegedly blocked by Rhea Chakraborty and her family. He added that he is 74 years old and is based in Patna and could not travel to Mumbai on a regular basis.

ALSO READ | Rhea Chakraborty's Video Of Her 'fav Song' Shot At Sushant Singh Rajput's House Goes Viral

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Mumbai Police Record Statement Of Actor's Psychiatrist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.