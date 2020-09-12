Sushant fans' demand for Madame Tussauds statue nears target, petition needs more support

A wax statue at the Madame Tussauds museum is often considered a symbol of respect and stardom. And though most of those who have enjoyed this privilege have decades of work behind them, Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans have been vocal in their demand for one such figure for their beloved star. A petition seeking this initiative has gathered immense momentum and needs a bit more support to reach the target.

Sushant Singh Rajput at Madame Tussauds?

A Sushant Singh Rajput’s fan, Sophie Rahman from London, had started a petition seeking a Madame Tussauds. After initially setting a lower target, they have now sought 2,00,000 signatures to give more strength to their petition. Earlier, the museum had acknowledged the request and added SSR on their ‘figure request list’.

Got this reply from Madame Tussauds London team last night.

Together we stand, divided as fall.

Our whole team of Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput emailed to have a statue of him in their museum. #DishaAndSSRHomicide @ishkarnBHANDARI @impayalrohatgi @KanganaOffical pic.twitter.com/1rOlDBfNk9 — Sambhaboni Nag (@SambhaboniN) August 6, 2020

The current number stands at 1,72, 589 and Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter, seeking ‘few more signatures’.

Just few more signatures needed. Sophie Rehman invites you on behalf of All Sushant Singh Rajput fans in the world to sign this petition to add his wax statue at Madame Tussauds London. - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/v6ejQIqBo4 via @Change — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 11, 2020

SSR fans have joined in numerous initiatives in the wake of his death. Right from running hashtags seeking ‘justice’ for Sushant to a CBI probe, with the latter already underway, there has been tremendous outpouring of love and strong emotions for the Chhichhore star. Sushant’s family has also backed numerous initiatives, many of them prayer-based petitions like#GlobalPrayers4SSR, even after the CBI investigation had been initiated.

Meanwhile, the CBI investigation into the case is still underway, after taking over from Mumbai Police, which had first investigated the case. On Saturday, the CBI called Sushant’s trainer Samee Ahmed, and previously questioned prime accused Rhea Chakraborty and her family members, Sandip Ssingh and many others.

Rhea is currently lodged in the Byculla jail till September 22, for her involvement in a drug cartel, after Narcotics Control Bureau probed the charges. The agency had started the probe on the basis of evidence provided by the Enforcement Directorate, which is also probing the financial impropriety allegations levelled by Sushant’s family.

