Sushant Singh Rajput's family's strong message with 'Shuddh Desi Romance' clip, fans agree

There are varied emotions in the minds of Sushant Singh Rajput fans amid the investigation being led by the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau into the actor's death. Some have expressed their displeasure about the pace of the probe, some are still being patient, while some seem to have lost all hopes. Amid some strong reactions from netizens, his family also posted a strong video about the actor being ‘betrayed.’

Sushant Singh Rajput family’s strong message

The official handle of the family, named 'United for #SushantSingh Rajput' took to Twitter to share a video from his second film Shuddh Desi Romance. The actor is heard saying, “Pyaar me hisaab nai hota, bas Rajdhani express chalti hai.” (There is no account in love, everything moves ahead like Rajdhani Express).

The caption on the video read, ‘He gave his heart, but was betrayed,' in a message seemingly hinting at prime accused Rhea Chakraborty, who the family filed a First Information Report against, and other accused who could have played a role in his death.

Netizens agreed with the statement and also sought that ‘karma’ catches up with the ‘perpetrators’. One wrote about being 'scarred' for life over Sushant's 'killing' that only solace was 'Justice'.

Yes I agree. KARMA will catch up with the perpetrators — Renu Menon (@RenuMenon2) October 12, 2020

Sahi bola bro... — saket sinha (SSRF) (@JnnurmSaket) October 12, 2020

Killing him has not solved anything but has messed up our lives forever! I am scarred for life and won't be same again ever! This pain in my heart bleeds every second & will stop when I die! Justice for Sushant is only solace which will give some relief! #CBIStartArrestInSSRCase — 🦋🦋Ashwini 🦋🦋❤🔱😉 (@ashwinikucchu) October 12, 2020

Recently, Sushant’s family had expressed its faith in the Almighty after Rhea had been released from jail after a month-long stay over the drugs case. The handle is known to highlight the myriad talents of SSR, be it calling his workout fight as that of ‘Bruce Lee’ or acknowledging the tributes being held across the globe.

SSR’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti too lent her support to netizens seeking to request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak on his radio address programme Mann Ki Baat. She felt it was a ‘good opportunity’ to raise their voices for justice and truth.

This seems like a good opportunity to raise our voices for justice and truth #MannKiBaat4SSR We can stay united in this endeavor and show that public is awaiting justice. 🙏❤️🙏 I even want to thank my extended family to always stand by us. Much Love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/83W8VY764R — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 12, 2020

