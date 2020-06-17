Do You Know Why Sushant Singh Rajput Owned A Telescope? Read Here

Sushant Singh Rajput had a deep fascination with space and things surrounding it. The concept of space had always been one of his major interests. The Kai Po Che actor was delighted when he visited CERN and posted a video of himself in which he can be seen being completely taken over with pure joy. Similarly, to add to his fascination with space, Sushant Singh Rajput brought a very special telescope that helped him look at a certain planet which amazed him.

Did you know the reason why SSR owned a very special telescope?

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: MS Dhoni Fans Remember Reel-life Avatar With Favourite Moments

According to a news portal, Sushant Singh Rajput owned a Meade LX600 telescope which is considered to be as one of the most advanced telescopes in the world. In an earlier interview, Sushant Singh Rajput had spoken about this telescope and his love for his beloved possession. The actor mentioned that the reason he brought the telescope was to monitor and simply view the rings of Saturn. The actor was extremely delighted and had even posted a couple of pictures on his Instagram with the super telescope.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Saina Nehwal Says She Will Miss The 'on-screen Dhoni' Dearly'

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Nupur Sanon Shares Throwback Pic, Dedicates 'Yaadein' Track

The Meade LX600 is the product of a bucket list Sushant had created a while ago. This bucket list had close to 50 dreams Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to fulfil. The actor had posted these 50 dreams of his on Twitter and even jotted them down on paper. Over the years, Sushant did come close to achieving many dreams on his bucket list and he would often post about them on social media. Besides this, another aspect of what fascinated Sushant was the moon, and hence according to a news portal, it is believed that Sushant Singh Rajput did, in fact, own a piece of the lunar land. Sushant himself was delighted by this and even posted about it on his social media handle.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Sania Mirza Devastated, Recalls Late Actor's Promise To Her

A place where WWW was invented.

A place that discovered the God (damn:) particle.

A place of numerous divine collisions.

A place where Matter matters. 😉

A big thanks to #CERN for being so welcoming and making my dream come true.

—Dream 17/50 ✅ #livingMyDreams#lovingMyDreams pic.twitter.com/LEnwdSmwSw — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 15, 2019

Sushant Singh Rajput was a brilliant student. He secured the seventh rank in AIEEE and also won the National Olympiad for Physics. According to a news portal, Sushant Singh Rajput loved to study quantum physics and would often spend his free time in doing so. When Sushant was away from films and shooting, he would often resort to studying and reading as he was deeply fascinated by the concept of quantum physics and genuinely loved it, according to a news portal.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.