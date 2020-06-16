When Sushant Singh Rajput Said He Could Not Make Friends: "They Don’t Take My Calls"

Recently a viral video on social media shows an old interview of Sushant Singh Rajput where he is talking about his equation with the film fraternity. This video has come up after it was revealed that the actor was battling depression and other mental health issues, nepotism in the film industry being debated again. Here's what it is about.

Sushant Singh Rajput says how Bollywood folks won't return his calls

One of Sushant Singh Rajput's videos from an old interview went viral on the Twitterverse. The actor could be heard saying that "very very honestly" he just has two friends. He then continued, saying that maybe people did not find his conversation's interesting. This is why the first time, they would pretend to like him but then later, they do not receive his calls.

#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput has been trending on Twitter ever since his death. The Twitterverse seems divided on the opinion that nepotism in Bollywood and unable to get work made the actor resort to such drastic measures. According to allegations of former MP Sanjay Nirupam, Sushant had lost seven films within a duration of six months.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recently spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput's death in an interview with a daily portal. He said that the outpour of love from the Bollywood industry is an "insult" to Sushant's memory. He further said that the film industry is famous for being competitive and nobody cares about the other. He also said that those writing "lengthy social media" posts are the most unlikely to show compassion in real.

Vivek Oberoi had also posted an open letter about Sushant Singh's Rajput's death on his Instagram. In it, he said how heartbreaking it was for him to attend the late actor's funeral. He also said, "I hope our industry that calls itself a family, does some serious introspection, we need to change for the better...". He went on to say that Bollywood needs to be a place where real talent is appreciated. Vivek ended the post by saying, "we didn't deserve you".

Image credit: Vivek Oberoi Instagram

Sushant Singh Rajput's body was found in his Bandra apartment on Sunday, June 14, 2020. His last rites were performed yesterday at Vile Parle crematorium in the presence of his family. Also in attendance at the funeral were Kriti Sanon, Shradhha Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Rajkummar Rao, Rhea Chakraborty and a few more.

