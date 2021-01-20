Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Make A Sweet Gesture Ahead Of His Birth Anniversary

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram to share a post revealing how Sushant’s fans have made a sweet gesture ahead of the actor's birth anniversary. The post revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput's fans have donated to animal shelters in Australia. Along with the post, Shweta went on to thank fans for all their love and support. Fans went all out to flood the comment section with all things nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shweta Singh Rajput shared a letter from RSPCA Victoria that reveals the donation made by Sushant Singh Rajput's fans. The letter read as, “In honour of Sushant, RSPCA Victoria has recently received very generous donations from The SRRians from Australia.'' It also revealed, “This generous donation will act as a lasting tribute to the memory of your loved one and will aid in making a valuable difference to the animals currently in our care”.

Along with the post, Shweta also went on to thank fans for their donation. She wrote, “Thank you with a folded hands emoji”. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput In Note To Sister Wrote, 'Wanted To Be Better; Had The Game Wrong'

On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to comment on all things sweet. The post also went on to receive likes and many comments from netizens. Some of the users went on to remember the actor and his personality, while some went on to send pre-birthday wishes. One of the users wrote, “We all love u shweta diðŸ™.. Forever in our heartsðŸ’– miss u SSR”. While the other one wrote, “Di we all love you and Sushant too...â¤ï¸ sometimes we feel proud to be SSRians”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Also read | Fourth Digital Protest For Sushant: Shekhar Suman, Shweta Singh Kirti, & Others Join

Sushant's sister has been expressing her gratitude from the various initiatives that have taken place in his memory. Earlier, Shweta had posted a photo of Sushant's note, telling her about the thirty years he'd lived, calling it the 'first 30' and how he'd spent 'becoming something'. He added that he wanted to be 'good at things,' and mentioned tennis, school and grades as areas where he wanted improvement and 'everything from that perspective'. Sushant Singh Rajput's sister also called the note "profound". Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput In Note To Sister Wrote, 'Wanted To Be Better; Had The Game Wrong'

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Sends Note To SSR Through Kite, Says 'hope You Receive It'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.