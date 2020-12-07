Sushant gets a tribute by 'Kedarnath' director Abhishek Kapoor as film clocks 2 years

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajputs’s acting and memories will always be fresh in the hearts of his fans through his work. As his 2018 film Kedarnath clocked two years of its release on December 7, director Abhishek Kapoor shared a throwback picture from the sets while revealing some beautiful memories of the actor from the film.

Abhishek Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

At first, Abhishek Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a beautiful clip showcasing the Trishul of Lord Shiva. The clip at the end read, “Love is a Pilgrimage.” While captioning the post, he wrote, “#kedarnath2yrs #kedarnath #sushantsinghrajput.” Apart from this, the director who is shooting for his next film in Chandigarh with Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor shared an old picture from the sets where he can be seen enacting a scene with Sushant Singh Rajput.

While recalling some old memories of the actor on the sets, Abhishek wrote, “There are so many memories of you in me, yet there is some emptiness within. #kedarnath #2yearsofkedarnath #sushantsinghrajput.” Several fans of the actor were quick enough to pour their love under the post while remembering the late actor. One of the users wrote, “ Sushant we miss you.” Another user wrote, “He is at Kedarnath only sir.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “one of the best movies,” while another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Miss him so much I wish what happened to him on that Dark day never happened and he’s still with us.”

Apart from Instagram, Abhishek also shared old pictures on Twitter while lauding one of the notable works of Sushant Singh Rajput in 2018. While captioning, he wrote, “Dwandh dono lok mein vishamrit pe tha chida, amrit sabhi mein baant ke, pyaala vish ka tune khud piya...namo namo ji shankara, bholenath shankara... #2yearsofkedarnath #2YearsOfSSRAsMansoor.”

Dwandh dono lok mein vishamrit pe tha chida, amrit sabhi mein baant ke, pyaala vish ka tune khud piya...namo namo ji shankara, bholenath shankara...ðŸ™ðŸ½ðŸ’” #2yearsofkedarnath #2YearsOfSSRAsMansoor pic.twitter.com/iJrsLzVnoT — Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) December 7, 2020

Right from Sara and Sushant’s chemistry, storyline to melodious songs, the film was a perfect blend of entertainment. The film showed the actor playing ‘pithu’ at the holy Kedarnath shrine. The film was a dramatic retelling of the calamitous flash floods in Uttarakhand in June 2013 in which 4,000 people died and 70,000 went missing.

