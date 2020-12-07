Last Updated:

Sushant's Fans Get Emotional On '2 Years Of Kedarnath', Recall His Bedroom Conversion

Like  Sushant Singh Rajput's posts, even his films have created an unusual impact on them after his death. That was the case when Kedarnath completed two years.

Sushant's fans get emotional on '2 years of Kedarnath', recall his bedroom conversion

Moments involving Sushant Singh Rajput have attained a different kind of experience for fans after his death earlier this year. Like his pictures and videos, the date ‘14th’, after he passed away on June 14, even his films have created an unusual impact on them. That was the case when his film Kedarnath completed two years on Monday.

Sushant Singh Rajput fans remember his Kedarnath character 

Sushant Singh Rajput fans took to Twitter and shared their memories of the film, which had released on December 7 in 2018. Netizens shared how the film would ‘always be special’ for them.

Some praised his character Mansoor, who was a ‘pithoo’ or a manual transporter around the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand, by using the hashtag '2 Years Of SSR As Mansoor.' Even director Abhishek Kapoor, who had launched SSR in Kai Po Che, found a mention for making a ‘pure romance’, and for casting Sushant Singh Rajput in the movie.
 

One shared how SSR had converted his bedroom to look like that of his character’s room, with clothes spread all around, a mattress on the floor, and numerous utensils as it also served as his kitchen. The 'accurate, detailed’ method of preparation was further used when the room was even used for the shooting later on. 

Abhishek Kapoor also remembered his actor, by posting a photograph of them sharing a heartfelt moment. He wrote, "So many memories are there, still it feels empty."

Kedarnath

Kedarnath, also starring Sara Ali Khan, was based on a love story set during the floods in Uttarakhand in 2013. The movie was one of the successful films that SSR had starred as it earned over Rs 70 crore. The songs of the film by Amit Trivedi has also been popular.

