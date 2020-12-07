Sushant's fans get emotional on '2 years of Kedarnath', recall his bedroom conversion

Moments involving Sushant Singh Rajput have attained a different kind of experience for fans after his death earlier this year. Like his pictures and videos, the date ‘14th’, after he passed away on June 14, even his films have created an unusual impact on them. That was the case when his film Kedarnath completed two years on Monday.

Sushant Singh Rajput fans remember his Kedarnath character

Sushant Singh Rajput fans took to Twitter and shared their memories of the film, which had released on December 7 in 2018. Netizens shared how the film would ‘always be special’ for them.

Some praised his character Mansoor, who was a ‘pithoo’ or a manual transporter around the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand, by using the hashtag '2 Years Of SSR As Mansoor.' Even director Abhishek Kapoor, who had launched SSR in Kai Po Che, found a mention for making a ‘pure romance’, and for casting Sushant Singh Rajput in the movie.



“Namo namo ji Shankara

Bholenath Shankara

Hey Triloknath Shambhu

Hey Shivay Shankara”..



2 Years of #Kedarnath

Thank you @Abhishekapoor Gattu Sir for choosing him for the character of #MansoorKhan

This movie will always remain very special for mee..#2YearsOfSSRAsMansoor pic.twitter.com/lmJOwwrsGn — itsSSR🦋Sushant Singh Rajput ⚡️ (@itsSSR_Forever) December 6, 2020

Kedarnath holds a very special place in my heart & the credit for that goes to Sushant.

For me Mansoor has always been Sushant & it can be felt throughout this piece of art.

Just like Sushant's own life this movie teaches one to become a better human 🦋💫❤️#2YearsOfSSRAsMansoor pic.twitter.com/ALe9Jk9Q6v — Ayush | thedrawingknight🦋 (@thedrawingknigh) December 7, 2020

Thanks you @Abhishekapoor sir for giving us Mansoor n Kedarnath. Bt one thing for sure I wanna say



"NO MATTER HOW MANY ACTORS U WORK WITH IN FUTURE, BUT U & EV ONE N THE ENTIRE WORLD CAN'T GET ANYONE LIKE HIM."



HE IS GOD'S CHILD#2YearsOfSSRAsMansoor #ModiJiSSRJusticePending pic.twitter.com/2DyBbGyge9 — 💞Indu 💞 Sushi 💞 (@IndulvsNarayan) December 7, 2020

You are missed, a little more each day.

Throwback memories of kedarnath#2YearsOfSSRAsMansoor#ModiJiSSRJusticePending pic.twitter.com/H9QQSlEyLd — JusticeForSSR (@AadilYo49207160) December 7, 2020

One shared how SSR had converted his bedroom to look like that of his character’s room, with clothes spread all around, a mattress on the floor, and numerous utensils as it also served as his kitchen. The 'accurate, detailed’ method of preparation was further used when the room was even used for the shooting later on.

Sushant changed his bedroom to Mansoor's room for a couple of months while preparing for Kedarnath, this was the start of his journey of knowing/understanding Mansoor better. The room got more detailed & accurate as days went on 💫❤️#2YearsOfSSRAsMansoor pic.twitter.com/MEaQcRTNao — Selfmusing (@selfmusing) December 7, 2020

Abhishek Kapoor also remembered his actor, by posting a photograph of them sharing a heartfelt moment. He wrote, "So many memories are there, still it feels empty."

Kedarnath

Kedarnath, also starring Sara Ali Khan, was based on a love story set during the floods in Uttarakhand in 2013. The movie was one of the successful films that SSR had starred as it earned over Rs 70 crore. The songs of the film by Amit Trivedi has also been popular.

