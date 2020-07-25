Sushant Singh Rajput Was Supported By Rhea During His Depression, Reveals Rumi Jaffery

Filmmaker Rumi Jaffery was summoned by the police to record his statement in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He visited the Bandra Police Station on Thursday i.e July 23 and revealed details of his last conversation with the late actor and also talked about partner Rhea Chakraborty. In a statement accessed by Republic TV, Rumi revealed that Rhea was the one who informed him about Rajput's depression.

Rumi Jaffery on Rhea Chakroborty's role in Sushant Singh Rajput's life

According to sources in Mumbai Police, Rumi Jaffery said that Sushant Singh Rajput was in depression for the last six months. Rhea Chakraborty informed the filmmaker of Sushant's condition. Talking about Rhea's presence in the late actor's life, Jaffery said that they were both 'made for each other'. He added that she used to take care of Sushant and stood firm by his side during his depression.

Jaffery, who was interrogated by the Mumbai Police for about 5 hours, also shared the details of the last conversation that he had with Sushant Singh Rajput. He said that he went to talk to Sushant about it but he did not open up. Revealing that he had his last conversation with the late actor on June 12 through WhatsApp, the director said that he wanted to know about Rajput's condition. He added that he got to know about the late actor's depression and said that he did not talk to him any further as he did not want to take the matter any further.

Further talking about his film featuring Sushant and Rhea, Rumi Jaffery said that Rajput was a hard worker and worked deeply on everything. He revealed that he met with the late actor a couple of times when he asked for the film's narration instead of the script.

Jaffery revealed that the Chhichhore actor was very happy and excited and added that the film's pre-production was in progress. The director said that they had to postpone the romantic film's shoot due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 at his Bandra residence. The actor's death was ruled as a suicide. The police did not recover any suicide note and have launched an investigation into the case. So far, they have recorded statements of Sushant's family, friends, and celebrities like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shekhar Kapur, Rhea Chakraborty, and Sanjana Sanghi.

