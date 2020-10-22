Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Smita Parikh pens note to late star; fans react strongly

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans have not minced their words in expressing their displeasure on the lack of a conclusive report on the actor’s death. ‘SSRians’ have continued to raise their voice for four months now, seeking ‘justice’ for their beloved star. One of them has been SSR’s family friend Smita Parikh, who penned a note for Sushant recently, that left fans emotional.

Smita Parikh remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

Sharing a photograph of the duo sharing a laugh together, Smita Parikh wrote, ‘How can I live without you?’ as she asked her friend to be ‘happy’ wherever he is. Smita also stated that the earth had ‘become toxic, selfish, cruel’ and that ‘power’ and ‘money game’ made it an ‘Andher Nagari.’

Tere bina bhi kya jeena ðŸ’”ðŸ’”ðŸ’”ðŸ¦‹ where ever you are ... be happy my friend ... the earth has become toxic .. selfish cruel people, power and money game /Andher Nagari .. #immortalsushant pic.twitter.com/rTUDUwG2P7 — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) October 22, 2020

She also shared some quotes. One of them read, “Today we get shamed for doing something. Even if they commit murder, there is no talk.”

Sharing a photo of Sushant with ritual objects on his forehead, she shared lyrics of a song from his film Kedarnath too.

All the posts received strong reactions from SSR’s fans. Some felt that even Smita was ‘disappointed’ with no update on the probe. They raised questions on the ‘killers’ roaming free and asked questions to CBI that is investigating the case at the moment. Some shared how much they were missing Sushant, and wanted him to ‘come back.’

Ma’am I think even you are disappointed with the delayðŸ˜” — AnaðŸ’« (@Ana5_SSR) October 22, 2020

Hum sab ko.. vo sab kuch jaanna hai.. jo @itsSSR batana chahte the bullywood ke baare mein..ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ™ðŸ» why why why #SSRKillersRoamingFree #302ForSSRDishaKillers #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput — Meenu sharma (@meenusharma1229) October 22, 2020

We want justice. We will Fight until the Justice is served ðŸ™ðŸ”±ðŸ•‰ï¸



We are Unstoppable . We wont leave anyone. We will make sure each one gets the punishment they deserve. We won't tolerate anymore Injustice. #CBISpeedUpSSRCase #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #CBITraceSSRKillers pic.twitter.com/ri2TUeKs9s — JusticeForSSR (@RightToVoicee) October 21, 2020

ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­CBI hamse kya dushmani hai aisa kyu karrahe ho justice hi to manga hai sirf aur kitna tarpaoge nhi hoga tumse samajh gayi 2 mahina waste Kiya hamara abhi bhi koi aata pata nhi hai tum coma se kab bahar aaoge jab se so hi ja rahe hoðŸ˜’ðŸ˜‘ðŸ˜¡â˜¹ï¸ðŸ˜”ðŸ’”ðŸ˜¢ðŸ˜¢#NarcoTest4SSRKillers — Sayma HossainðŸ™Justice for SSRðŸ™ (@SaymaHossain14) October 22, 2020

SSR blossomed in front of us : from a young adult to a gentle man!!! Very hard to forget.ðŸ˜¢ðŸ˜¢ðŸ˜¢ — Mani Singh (@ManiSin72540894) October 22, 2020

Smita had recently participated in the ‘Padyatra’ event in Kolkata. She was seen raising slogans, and sitting on the streets in protest, as fans held ‘justice for Sushant’ and other banners. The initiative was a part of a three-city ‘Padyatra’, also involving Patna and Varanasi.

The CBI had also recorded the statement of Smita in the case. The investigating agency has not given any major update or announcement regarding the case, after questioning numerous names like prime accused Rhea Chakraborty, among others. Sushant’s sister Shweta urged fans to ‘stay united’ and patience as the family too hoped for speedy justice.

The only update from the CBI that the fans will seek solace in would be that the CBI clarified that it had not ruled out any angle and the probe was still on.

