Sushant's Friend Ganesh Seeks Justice Assurance From Home Minister, Forewarns Of Options

Ganesh Hiwarkar wrote a tweet to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday urging him to assure that justice prevails in the Sushant Singh Rajput case failing which, he claims, he would get signatures of the entire nation and push for justice. The choreographer has been campaigning for the late actor across the country with different forms of protests along with supporters.

He wrote in Hindi, "Respected Amit Shah ji, I am Ganesh Hivarkar, a friend of Sushant's. I am demanding justice for my friend. Today the people of this country are pleading for justice by agitating everywhere. If you give assurances for it, then ok, otherwise I will push for justice with the signatures of the people of this country."

आदरणीय अमित शाह जी,मैं सुशांत का मित्र गणेश हिवरकर हूँ,मैं अपने मित्र के न्याय की माँग कर रहा हूँ,आज इस देश के लोग हर जगह आंदोलन करके न्याय की गुहार लगा रहे हैं।यदि आप आश्वासन देते हैं तो ठीक,अन्यथा मैं इस देश के लोगों के हस्ताक्षर के माध्यम से न्याय के लिए दबाव डालूंगा @AmitShah — Ganesh Hiwarkar (@GHiwarkar) October 20, 2020

Earlier on Monday, Ganesh Hiwarkar also lashed out at the lack of support from the film fraternity as he shared a collage of Sushant’s pictures with numerous stars like Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, among others. Ganesh stated that he did not wish to work with them as he was furious at them. Highlighting how he had leading protests across cities with a photo of Sushant, he stated that the Bollywood stars will suffer from the ‘curses’ of people.

कहा मर गए ये सब लोग,यही हक़ीक़त है इन लोगो की,मुझे काम नहीं करना ऐसे लोगो के साथ,नफरत हो गयी इन लोगो से,जिसके साथ काम करना था हर शहर जिसके साथ जाके डांस करना था उसको तो तुमने मार डाला,अब मै उसका फोटो लेके घूम रहा हु शहर शहर।इतने लोगो की बदुआ लेके कैसे जी सकते हो तुम लोग,शर्म करो pic.twitter.com/wXMjo9luj2 — Ganesh Hiwarkar (@GHiwarkar) October 19, 2020

Meanwhile, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a review in Sushant Singh Rajput's AIIMS report by Dr. Sudhir Gupta's team. Dr. Swamy in his letter demanded that the Medical Board of Health Ministry should scrutinize the AIIMS report on the post-mortem of Sushant Singh Rajput.

In an exclusive interaction with Republic TV, Dr. Swamy said, "In this particular case, Dr. Gupta's committee has highlighted seven failures in the conduct of the post-mortem and yet he has come to the conclusion that it is a suicide. The review is necessary as Dr. Gupta has not given any report to his seniors in the health ministry and sent it directly to the CBI."

SSR case update

Meanwhile, Sushant’s family has also written to the Central Bureau of Investigation, seeking a fresh forensic to probe the death, after the controversial U-turn of Dr. Sudhir Gupta. The doctor, who heads the panel of AIIMS Hospital that submitted the forensic report to the CBI, came under flak for allegedly ruling out suicide, after initially claiming that it was ‘forensically unsuitable’ for examination. The CBI also clarified that the investigation was not done, amid recent ‘speculative reports’ claiming that they had arrived at a conclusion.

