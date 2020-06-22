Sushant Singh Rajput’s Old Post With His Pet Dog Fudge Will Leave You Heartbroken

Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate demise has saddened the entire industry. While fans and celebs have been remembering the late actor, several of his earlier videos have also started resurfacing on social media. Talking about this, an earlier tweet of the late actor has now been grabbing the attention of the netizens wherein he had shared an endearing post about his pet dog Fudge.

Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen racing with Fudge

The old post of the Chhichhore actor sees him racing along with his pet dog Fudge, a black Labrador. The endearing video has the dog running excitedly behind Sushant. The video ends with the Kedarnath actor falling and going on to embrace his dog in a loving manner.

The actor also had a heartfelt caption about his pet while sharing the video. Sushant had written that 'If you remember me, then I don't care if everyone else forgets.' The video will surely leave the die-hard fans of the late actor teary-eyed. Check out the tweet.

“If you remember me, then I don't care if everyone else forgets.”#mylove #Fudge 💫❤️

~ Kafka on the Shore#murakami pic.twitter.com/LZAURReLg7 — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) December 14, 2018

Fans started tweeting about the late actor

The fans have been left emotional by seeing the earlier tweet of the Drive actor. They went on to leave some heart-warming messages for the late actor under the tweet. One of the fans expressed her sadness as she wrote on how Sushant's dog will cope with his master's 'forever disappearance.' Take a look at her tweet.

How will this innocent n speechless boy get consolation after his master's forever disappearance..

U should have lived for #fudge#SushantSinghRajput @itsSSR — SHALINI MALIK KHAN (@ShaliniiMK) June 18, 2020

Another of his fan wrote that Sushant will never be forgotten. She added that she will find solace now in thinking that the actor exists as one of the brightest stars in the Andromeda galaxy which he also wanted to explore in his lifetime. Take a look at the heartfelt tweet.

You'd never be forgotten Sushant, hope you are happy and at peace wherever you are. I'd probably find solace in the thought that you now exist as one of the brightest stars in the Andromeda galaxy that you always wished to explore. Nothing can mend this heartbreak,will miss you❤️ — Parul (@parul108) June 15, 2020

Another of the Kai Po Che actor's fans expressed her heartbreak saying that she cannot imagine the pain he must have gone through. She added that a sweet and intelligent boy like him would never have taken such a drastic step just like that. Take a look at her tweet.

I can't even imagine the pain you must have gone through. A sweet boy like you , who had a brilliant intelligent mind would have not taken that drastic step like that.

My heart breaks to see your beloved #fudge waiting for you. I pray for you every day #SushantSingRajput — Shamalee Karunaratne (@ShamaleeK) June 22, 2020

Since the death of Sushant, several actors have come out and spoken about the perils of mental health and clinical depression. Ever since the Detective Byomkesh Bakshi actor's death, several prominent celebrities have also taken to social media to highlight various issues in regards to Bollywood and the media in general. Debuting in 2013 with the film Kai Po Che!, Sushant was soon expected to be seen in the highly anticipated film Dil Bechara opposite Sanjana Sanghi.

