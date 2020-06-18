Sushant Singh Rajput Cleared His Staff's Salaries Before Taking The Drastic Step

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who allegedly committed suicide on Sunday had cleared the salaries of all his servants and managers. According to reports. the police learnt about the same while taking statements of his staff during investigation. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on Sunday, June 14, 2020. His last rites were conducted on Monday in the presence of family members and friends from the industry.

Mumbai: Last rites of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput performed at Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle pic.twitter.com/z445lBaI1z — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2020

Sushant went into a shell after ex-manager's suicide

It has been reported by a news daily that Sushant Singh Rajput paid his servants and managers before his death. One of Sushant Singh Rajput’s managers told the police that he paid them three days before he allegedly committed suicide. According to reports, a servant who worked for the actor gave a similar statement. He also told the police that Sushant Singh Rajput had always taken good care of him.

A source told the news daily that Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian helped him land a web series with a contract worth ₹14 crores. However, Disha Salian committed suicide on June 8, 2020, and Sushant Singh Rajput was quite upset after her demise. Sushant was already depressed and Disha’s demise only added to his pain. According to reports, after Disha Salian’s death, Sushant would stay by himself in the room and did not speak to anyone.

An senior police official told the news daily that they did not find details of a new project. According to reports, Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput spoke twice in the month of March. They had a WhatsApp conversation about a project. However, there was no communication between the two since then. The police also reportedly claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput stopped taking his depression medicines since he started feeling better

The officials told the news daily that they have only collected primary details from the doctor. However, they will soon get a detailed report. Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has not claimed that the actor had any financial issues.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s publicist shared an official statement confirming the actor’s demise. The statement read:

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.

