Sushant Singh Rajput's Pet Dog Fudge Is Completely Devastated After Actor's Demise

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death came as a huge shock to fans and family of the actor. His pet dog Fudge too has been devastated by the actor’s demise. A Twitter user posted a picture of a heartbroken Fudge. The user also wrote a caption that was directed towards Sushant.

Sushant Singh Rajput's pet dog Fudge devastated after the actor's demise

In the pictures, Sushant Singh Rajput’s pet dog Fudge can be seen staring at his picture in one sequence and sitting down sad in another. The pet can also be seen in a playful mood with Sushant Singh Rajput in a pic from when he was alive. Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen getting ready for an event as he dressed up in a suit and Fudge can be seen holding his hand with his paw. Over time, there have been several pictures that have been shared in regards to the late actor. Several throwback images are now resurfacing and fans are trying to find solace in these memories of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Bro 💔 #SushanthSinghRajput koi aur naaa sahi ye to teri Value aaj bhi janta hai! 😔 pic.twitter.com/gW2vcCSh2T — Manveer Gurjar (@imanveergurjar) June 17, 2020

Manveer Gurjar was the Twitter user who shared the images of Fudge online. The actor captioned the image by saying that out of everyone in the world, there was Fudge who would value him the most. Fans couldn’t help but grieve for the pet who has now lost his dear friend. Another Twitter user posted a TikTok video in which Fudge and Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen playing with each other and as the video continues it shows Fudge in the current scenario where he lays down sad. Fans, after seeing the two videos, were deeply saddened and expressed their sympathy towards the pet.

Since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, several actors have come out and spoken about mental health and clinical depression. Ever since Sushant's death, several prominent celebrities have taken to social media to highlight various issues in regards to Bollywood and the media in general. Debuting in 2013 with Kai Po Che!, Sushant Singh Rajput was expected to be seen in the highly anticipated film Dil Bechara opposite Sanjana Sanghi.

