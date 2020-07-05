Sushant Singh Rajput's Old Unseen Video With Ankita Lokhande Will Make You Nostalgic

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left the entire nation shocked. Sushant and Ankita Lokhande were one of the most celebrated couples in the Indian television industry. Recently, an old video has been going viral on the internet of the two actors doing a short scene from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Sushant Singh Rajput’s expression when Ankita Lokhande says “tum pehle sey itni khoobsurat thi ya waqt ney kiya koi hassi sittam” is beyond adorable and will make your heart melt. Read ahead to know-

Sushant Singh Rajput’s adorable reaction to Ankita Lokhande’s dialogue

Recently, an old video of Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande surfaced online where they are enacting a small scene from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Sushant Singh Rajput’s reaction to when Ankita Lokhande says the dialogue “tum pehle sey itni khoobsurat thi ya waqt ney kiya koi hassi sittam” is too adorable to miss and will make you nostalgic. It is an old dubsmash video where they both recreate an iconic dialogue from the Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone starrer 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani'. One can see Ankita mouthing Ranbir's dialogue while Sushant Singh Rajput says Deepika's dialogue. The adorable throwback video is unmissable for all the fans of the former 'Pavitra Rishta' couple. Check it out here-

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande reportedly started dating while shooting for Ekta Kapoor’s show Pavitra Rishta, where these two played the lead characters. Soon after, they confirmed being in a relationship publicly. The duo's on-screen and off-screen chemistry was loved by many fans. But, after being in a relationship for over six years, the two broke up. Their breakup came as a shock to many fans and the entire industry. Despite them not ending up together, the two always had only good things to say about each other.

On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his home in Bandra, Mumbai. The police found no suicide note at his residence during their investigation. According to Mumbai's IPS officer Vinay Chaubey, medical prescriptions and medical reports were found in Sushant Singh Rajput's room. The actor was only 34 years old at the time of his death. Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral was held on June 15, 2020, at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai. His entire family was present at his funeral and his Bollywood colleagues Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor and Vivek Oberoi, also attended Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral to pay their last respects.

