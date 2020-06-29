Sushant Singh Rajput's Literary Interests Ranged From 'Virginia Woolf' To 'Jazbi'; WATCH

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death has left the world in shock. Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the very few people from the entertainment industry who was very intellectual and creative. During a candid chat with a leading entertainment portal, Sushant Singh Rajput had revealed his literary interests-

Sushant Singh Rajput's diverse literary interests

While having a candid chat with a leading entertainment portal, Sushant Singh Rajput was asked to answer questions asked by his fans. When a fan asked who Sushant Singh’s favourite author was, the late actor instantly said Kurt Vonnegut. A fan from Malaysia who loves to read literature asked Sushant Singh Rajput about his favourite literature books. Sushant Singh Rajput took no-time in answering the question. He said that his favourite literature books are "Unbearable Lightness of Being, Hundred Years of Solitude, and Norwegian Wood". After hearing his answer, the interviewer noted that his interest in literature was as diverse as Virginia Woolf to Momin, to which Sushant Singh Rajput agreed and proudly said “yes”.

During another interview, Sushant Singh Rajput was asked about his social media stories where he can be seen admiring rare and critically acclaimed authors and poets. He was also asked how important is reading or perusing certain hobbies for a creative person and how does that impact a person’s creative art. To answer this question, the late actor said that it is very important because these are the only things that are in our hands in order to be creative. He said that there are many things due to which a person becomes creative but the only thing that can be controlled in order to be creative is learning new things.

On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his home in Bandra, Mumbai. The police found no suicide note at his residence during their investigation. According to Mumbai's IPS officer Vinay Chaubey, medical prescriptions and medical reports were found in Sushant Singh Rajput's room. The actor was only 34 years old at the time of his death. Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral was held on June 15, 2020, at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai. His entire family was present at his funeral and his Bollywood colleagues Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor and Vivek Oberoi, also attended Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral to pay their last respects.

