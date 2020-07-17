Sushant Singh Rajput's Psychiatrist Dr. Kersi Chavda Snapped Outside Bandra Police Station

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has reignited the discussions around the struggle of survival in Bollywood, with many insiders highlighting the "cruel and unforgiving" nature of the industry, particularly tough on outsiders. Mumbai Police found out during the probe that the 34-year-old actor was under medication for depression and therefore called his psychiatrist Dr. Kersi Chavda on Friday for questioning.

Mumbai Police has interrogated over two dozen people till now over Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Dr. Chavda on Friday was spotted leaving the Bandra Police Station after recording his statement. Apart from Dr. Chavda, statements of three other doctors have also been recorded by the Bandra police, reports suggest.

As per reports, Sushant Singh had been consulting the psychiatrist since January this year. The prescription recovered from Sushant's room state that he was taking the doctor's medicines until May.

Sushant Singh Rajput's psychiatrist, Dr. Kersi Chavda, in June took to his Facebook handle to share that the reports going around that he has breached his client's confidentiality are all false. The reports said that the psychiatrist has allegedly revealed that Sushant regretted breaking up with Ankita Lokhande.

"DCP zone 9... Abhishek Trimukhe....under whose preview I spoke for all of three minutes... had made this statement to the media... which was conveniently not posted," Dr. Chavda revealed that he has not made any statement yet. He wrote, "So.. Dr Chavda.. the infamous one... has done nothing that could have caused so much of anguish and heartache in people. Dr. Chavda is a professional.. who is ethical. Dr. Chavda is known to maintain confidentiality. I hope this also goes far and wide. Thank god for professionals like DCP Abhishek.. who is aware of the tenets of client- dr privileged communication." [sic]

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. As per the autopsy report, the actor died due to asphyxia caused because of hanging, however, many conspiracy theories surfaced on social media suspecting that he did not die by suicide.

