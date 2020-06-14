Sushant Singh Rajput's School Teachers Remember Him As 'naughty But A Very Bright Boy'

Sunday turned out to be a shocking day for Bollywood after the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death broke. The PK actor was found dead in his Bandra residence today on June 14. Reportedly, his domestic help found Sushant hanging, alerting the Police about the same. From actors, politicians, to sports personalities, everyone is offering their condolences to his family. Gutted by Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide news, his former school teacher also expressed his grief over the same. Here's what he said -

Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Has Shocked His School Teacher

Sushant Singh Rajput studied Engineering before he became a Bollywood star. The Kedarnath actor studied till 10th grade in Patna and later moved to Delhi for pursuing higher studies. He completed his schooling from Kulachi Hansraj Model in Delhi, wherein he studied for his 11th and 12th grade. As per reports, Sushant's teachers considered him a bright student in school. According to a report by a leading daily, when his Physics teacher Yashu Kumar learnt about Sushant Singh Rajput's death he was stunned.

Yashu Kumar while talking to the daily said that he is shocked to hear the news of Sushant's death. He would have never thought that Sushant could do something like this. His teacher spoke about how Sushant hugged him when he visited him and said that he was very happy to see his teachers after so many years. Sushant had happily posed for a picture with the school's cricket team. His teacher called Sushant 'a naughty but a very bright boy'.

The late actor visited his school in Delhi in 2016 with former Indian skipper M.S Dhoni to promote his film. It was for M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story trailer launch. That's where Sushant met his teacher Yashu Kumar. M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story is one the most memorable of all Sushant Singh Rajput's movies. Apart from him, Rajput's school Principal, staff and other teachers also were shocked by the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

An official statement has also been issued by the team of Sushant Singh Rajput, which says:

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief" - Team SSR

