Sushant's Sister & Ankita Lokhande Respond on AIIMS Leak As Arnab Promises Final Truth

Ankita Lokhande on Sunday said 'all eyes are on CBI' which is currently investigating the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput following the media reports about the unofficial disclosure of Sushant's forensic reports by an AIIMS expert. Lokhande expressed her faith in the central agency by joining Sushant Singh's sister Shweta Singh Kirti who started the hashtag "#AllEyesOnCBI" on Twitter following the unofficial leak. The hashtag is currently trending on social media where fans of Sushant are seeking expedited justice in the late actor's death case.

Earlier Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter to encourage her ‘extended’ family to stay strong during these ‘testing times.’ She urged the fans of SSR to have faith in God and continue to pray for the truth to be revealed. Taking to Twitter she wrote "The test of faith is when you can stay strong and unshaken during the testing time....I urge my extended family to have faith in God and pray from all your heart....Pray that the truth comes out. #AllEyesOnCBI"

The test of faith is when you can stay strong and unshaken during the testing time....I urge my extended family to have faith in God and pray from all your heart....Pray that the truth comes out. ðŸ™ #AllEyesOnCBI pic.twitter.com/xuEoMkmGCV — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 4, 2020

Selective Leaks In Sushant case?

Various media outlets have concluded that Sushant had committed suicide based on what has selectively been unofficially told to them. These unofficial leaks come after the AIIMS team on September 28 submitted its report, based on its analysis of the Mumbai police's post-mortem and autopsy report which included photographic evidence. The CBI is presently analysing the AIIMS opinion along with the evidence in the case to make its own conclusion.

In the course of Republic Media Network’s investigation, several testimonies have been accessed and people have gone on-record claiming Rhea Chakraborty was spotted with Sushant the night before the actor's death. Individuals have also detailed how the events of Disha Salian's death are intrinsically linked to Sushant's death. Through the Network’s investigation, which was undertaken through a series of interviews and sting operations to uncover the truth, several key persons have stated that they are willing to depose before the CBI if need be.

Big announcement on SSR case On Monday

Republic Media Network is set to reveal explosive final evidence that will turn the tables on the ‘suicide theory’ as being claimed in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. On Sunday, Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has promised that a final truth will be revealed on the network at 10 am on Monday, that will be a rude wake-up call to those celebrating the unofficial leaks that have come out in recent days.

