Sushant Singh Rajput like excited child in pics with nephew & sister; fans say 'miss you'

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput is about to complete six months, and his friends, family and fans have been marking his legacy with memories. The late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has often opened up on her heartwarming moments with him, making their fans emotional. That was once again the case when she dropped unseen photos of him enjoying with his nephew.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shares throwback pictures

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared pictures of him with her son on Thursday. The Chhichhore star can be seen looking ecstatic almost like a child to play with the little one, making him stand, holding his ears and also being all smiles while posing for selfies along with Shweta too.

Though Shweta did not add any caption to the post except a heart emoji, fans got emotional. Many of them shared how much they missed Sushant.

The fans or ‘SSRians’ have also been raising their voice for ‘justice’, alleging foul play in the death of Sushant. One asked when will they get justice, while another was confident that justice will be delivered.

Shweta had recently put up a strong post on the completion of two years of SSR’s film Kedarnath. She compared his death to that of Lord Shiva. She wrote that her brother had given a ‘valuable lesson at the cost of his own life’, similar to Lord Shiva drinking the vish (poison) and giving the Amrit (elixir) to all.

I was listening to this song yesterday and had similar thought, he being the Bhakt of Shiva taught us a valuable lesson at the cost of his own life. The way Shiva drank the vish and gave Amrit to all. The futility and vanity of the Mayanagri!! https://t.co/F3Ni7FxWiR — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) December 7, 2020

Update in Sushant case

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation continues to probe the Sushant Singh Rajput case, in which they have not submitted a report yet, after taking over the investigation on August 19. Recently, a Public Interest Litigation had been filed in the Supreme Court, urging that the agency submits its status report and complete the investigation in two months.

The peritioner had stated that CBI had 'not acted responsibly', that it had ‘failed miserably’, while questioning the delay in the probe. Actors like Shekhar Suman and others fans have also expressed their disappointment over the lack of updates in the case.

Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau were the other agencies that investigated the case. While the former questioned prime accused Rhea Chakraborty and others, the latter had arrested her for alleged links with drugs. However, Rhea and others like her brother Showik have now been granted bail.

