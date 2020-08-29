Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Demands Movie Shashank's 'boycott'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Saturday took to her Twitter handle to slam the movie 'Shashank' inspired by the late actor's life. Commenting on trade analyst Komal Nahta's post, Shweta wrote, "Boycott the film and the one who is promoting it.#BoycottAltairMedia" [sic]

Komal Nahta shared two posters of the film 'Shashank' that is produced by Marut Singh and directed by Sanoj Mishra. The posters feature Arya Babbar, son of Raj Babbar and Rajveer Singh. The movie deals with depression, suicide, murder and nepotism — as they were misspelled on the posters.

Boycott the film and the one who is promoting it!! #BoycottAltairMedia https://t.co/F5smtiSNY4 — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 29, 2020

Earlier Sushant's brother in law on Twitter wrote, "@shwetasinghkirt and I don’t endorse any commercialization in Sushant’s name. If people are doing anything using Sushant’s name, it should not be motivated by profit.The family has not endorsed any for-profit activity using Sushant’s name. For any non-profit activity in Sushant’s name, please get a written clearance from Sushant’s father to prevent getting sued later. No to using Sushant as a poster boy for mental health awareness. If the family feels that they have been libeled by any organization or individual, they will pursue legal recourse."

In the latest development to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the later actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case, the key accused Rhea Chakraborty will be provided with police protection from her Juhu residence to the DRDO guest house for the future CBI interrogation.

Meanwhile, sources on Saturday informed Republic TV that everyone involved in the Sushant death case would be summoned in the future by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The NCB likely to focus on the supply and availability of drugs. The agency has activated all its source of information and informers across Maharashtra for the investigation.

Informers have also been asked to gather all information regarding the case. As per the information, informers of NCB are in touch with international informers also to gather more information.

