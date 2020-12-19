Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Wishes Ankita Lokhande On Her Birthday

As Ankita Lokhande turned a year older on December 19, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti dropped a sweet birthday wish for the actor on Instagram. Ankita, who celebrated her birthday with boyfriend Vicky Jain at midnight, shared pictures on her handle and Shweta dropped a comment saying, "Happy Birthday beautiful."

Sushant's close friend Kushal Zaveri also wished Ankita on her 36th birthday. Prior to his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! in 2013, Rajput was a TV star courtesy his hit daily soap Pavitra Rishta, which aired from 2009 to 2014. The actor was paired opposite Lokhande in the show and the two even went on to have a long-term relationship. They parted ways in 2016 after dating for 7 years.

Ankita has been in touch with Sushant's family even after they broke up and are on good terms till date. Ankita has been constantly supporting the family in their fight for justice in Sushant's death case.

Ankita Lokhande breaks silence, tells Arnab 'Sushant couldn't be depressed'

Ankita Lokhande gets teary-eyed after her heartfelt tribute to Sushant, Ekta Kapoor reacts

Ankita Lokhande broke her silence on Sushant Singh Rajput's death in a tell-all interview on Republic TV’s Nation Wants to Know with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. The actor asserted that her ex-boyfriend was not someone who could be depressed. The Manikarnika star also stated that he could commit suicide as he was like a child who enjoyed the smallest joys of life, and expressed confidence about knowing the 'truth' and all those fighting for justice will win.

Ankita hit out at the theory of depression and suicide that have been doing the rounds on Sushant's death. She said, “Sushant was not the guy who could commit suicide. We have seen worse situations when we were together. He was a happy-go-lucky guy."

Sushant Singh Rajput case

After Mumbai Police's investigation that termed the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, on June 14 in Mumbai, as ‘suicide’, the Enforcement Directorate joined the case when his family got a First Information Report registered against Rhea Chakraborty and others. The ED questioned Rhea and the others but did not make any arrests.

The Supreme Court on August 19 ordered a CBI probe into the case, amid heated campaigning by fans of Sushant. The CBI, however, has not given any major update since questioning and carrying out other investigations in the months of August and September.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.