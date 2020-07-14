Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Has Made The Industry Introspect, Says Madhur Bhandarkar

Bollywood filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar talked about Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise in an interview with a news portal. The director revealed how it had given a strong narrative and introspection to the entire film industry. Moreover, Bhandarkar shared his views on nepotism and the current scenario amid COVID-19 lockdown. Here’s everything you need to know. Read ahead:

Madhur Bhandarkar on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

In an interview with a news portal, Bollywood director Madhur Bhandarkar spoke about the unfortunate and untimely death of ace actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He revealed how the incident had given a strong narrative and introspection to the Hindi film industry. The filmmaker also shared his views on the existence of nepotism. He also agreed to the fact that the lobby system and culture exist in Bollywood.

Madhur Bhandarkar's views on nepotism

Madhur Bhandarkar also opened up about the trending debate and toxic star culture. The director stressed that no mafia, nexus or coterie in Bollywood should suppress talent or bully them. He also called it wrong when someone plans to throw a person from a non-film background out of the film industry. Talking about himself, Madhur Bhandarkar said that he has his principles. The director also added that if he does not get a star, he would prefer to make movies with newcomers.

The scenario in Bollywood amid COVID-19 crisis

The filmmaker spoke about the current scenario in the Bollywood industry amid COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. He also discussed the tension and fear among people who are being cautious before saying anything. Bhandarkar revealed that the film industry is opening up with baby steps and that it is ready to resume work. The director also unveiled that he wrote multiple scripts during the coronavirus lockdown and he will be back on the big screen with an explosive story.

