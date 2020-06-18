Sushant Singh Rajput's Grin As He Fulfills His 17th Life Dream At CERN Is Heartwarming

The untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput evidently has been a rude awakening for the film industry. Since his death, a number of his fans and peers from the entertainment industry have come forward and shared their grievances over the passing of the Kedarnath actor along with discussions on the importance as well as the perseverance of one's mental health. Many videos of the actor have now been surfacing on social media along with the one wherein he had a joyful visit to CERN aka European Organization for Nuclear Research Centre.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Old Video Discussing His Passion For Films Resurfaces Online, Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput was an excited soul at his visit to CERN

Sushant Singh Rajput had reportedly made a bucket list of 50 things that he wanted to achieve in his life and he had managed to tick one off his list which was his visit to CERN. The actor's visit to CERN was at number 17 in his bucket list of 50 things to achieve and the video of the same has been going viral now on social media. The passion and happiness that the late actor's face is radiating in the video will leave his fans tear-eyed.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Was Offered Four Films By Sanjay Leela Bhansali? Details Inside

Sushant Singh Rajput could be seen talking with the CERN staff

The video has Sushant Singh Rajput all excited as he enters the Research Centre. The Chhichhore actor can be seen posing with all the artefacts of the institute. The video has him bewildered and intrigued by the functioning of the centre. Sushant can also be seen engaged in a conversation with all the experts of CERN in the video. The video concludes showing the Drive actor admiring the Natraj statue located outside the centre. Take a look at the beautiful video.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Says He Was Not Aware Of The Late Actor's Depression

Apart from this, another old video of Sushant Singh Rajput has been going viral online wherein the actor could be seen talking about his passion for short films. The actor stated in the old interview that he initially started off by dancing and doing theatre after joining college. Sushant went on to say that he discovered a passion for something which was really his calling. The Kai Po Che actor also revealed that with time, his priority became learning about the craft of his work.

In conclusion, the actor could be seen saying that he did not care about not getting paid throughout his life fo the work he is putting in and would continue to work on short films even without any financial outcome. Take a look at the video.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.