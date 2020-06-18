Sushant Singh Rajput's Old Video Discussing His Passion For Films Resurfaces Online, Watch

The untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput evidently sent shockwaves across the country. Since his death, a number of his fans and peers from the entertainment industry have come forward and shared their grievances over the passing of the actor. The news of the actor committing suicide was another big reason for his fans to mourn his loss furthermore and it also triggered a conversation around mental health and depression in the country.

Ever since his demise, fans of Sushant Singh Rajput have uploaded a number of his videos from the past where he can be seen speaking about various topics ranging from nepotism to his love for films. Similarly, a video from the promotion days f Kai Po Che! has now resurfaced on the internet where Sushant admitted that he would continue working on short films even if he never got paid. Check it out below -

Sushant Singh Rajput's video discussing his passion for cinema

Sushant Singh Rajput was passionate about his work and films, as seen in various interviews that have now resurfaced on the internet. In the video posted above, Sushant encompassed his journey in only a few words. The actor stated that he initially started off by dancing and doing theatre after joining college.

In his own words, Sushant discovered a passion for something he really wanted to do. The actor also revealed that with time, his priority became learning about the craft of his work. In conclusion, the actor can be seen saying that he did not care about not getting paid throughout his life fo the work he is putting in and would continue to work on short films without any financial outcome.

Sushant Singh Rajput's PR team had issued an official statement following the actor's untimely demise. In the statement, Sushant's team urged his fans to keep the actor alive in his thoughts and celebrate his life. Here's what the official statement states -

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us.

We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far.

We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.

