Sushant Singh's Co-star Sapna Issues Statement Over 'missing' Reports After NCB Summons

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) lens landed on many actors, and the most recent one was Sapna Pabbi. As reports started doing the rounds that she had been ‘missing’ since the investigating body issued her summons, the actor now issued a statement. She clarified that she has returned home in London.

Sapna Pabbi issues statement over ‘missing’ reports

Sapna Pabbi took to Instagram to share that she was ‘saddened’ over reports that she had been ‘missing’ and ‘untraceable.’ She asserted that her lawyers had communicated to the authorities in India that she was in London and that they were aware of her whereabouts.

As per reports, Sapna Pabbi had been asked to appear before the NCB on Wednesday. The officials of the agency were quoted as saying that she had been ‘untraceable’ and NCB's Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede had confirmed it. The officials stated that the Khamoshiyan actor had not responded to the notice pasted outside her residence and ‘disappeared.’

Sapna had worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in the film Drive. Previously, SSR’s deal related to the film had also come under the scanner with Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta being summoned for questioning by Mumbai Police, that was earlier investigating the case.

NCB probe in Bollywood-drugs link

Two other co-stars of Sushant, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were also questioned by the NCB in connection with the drug probe. Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh were grilled over their alleged chats about drugs. Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash, KWAN talent manager Jaya Saha, whose chats had led to the emergence of the names of the aforementioned stars, KWAN founding Dhruv Chitgopekar, producer Madhu Mantena, fashion designer Simone Khambatta were among the others to be questioned.

Rhea Chakraborty, whose alleged links to drugs, had come up in the investigation of Sushant’s death by CBI and ED, was arrested and recently granted bail after a month-long jail stay. Her brother Showik is in NCB custody, while one of the latest developments had been the arrest of Agisilaos Demetriades, who is the brother of Gabriella Demetriades, partner of Arjun Rampal.

